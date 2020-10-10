Tarrant County reports 418 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 418 new coronavirus cases and two more COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both from Fort Worth, according to a news release. Both had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has reported a total 54,570 COVID-19 cases, 692 deaths and an estimated 46,449 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.