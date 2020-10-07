Coronavirus live updates Oct. 7: Here’s what to know in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

We’re keeping track of the most up-to-date news about the coronavirus in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Check back for updates.

Tanglewood-area schools open for all grades earlier than what Fort Worth ISD planned

Fort Worth students in certain grades across the district were allowed back in classrooms on Monday, but after looking through state guidelines Overton Park and Tanglewood elementary schools decided they could reopen for all students this week.

The Fort Worth Independent School District’s plan to gradually get students back in classrooms began Monday when pre-K, kindergarten, first-grade, sixth-grade, ninth-grade and special-education students and some seventh-graders. By Oct. 19, the district wants all grade levels to return to in-person learning if families choose that option.

But, according to the Texas Education Agency guidance given to school boards, if a school district delays the start of the year — as Fort Worth ISD did — it must provide on-campus instruction for households without internet access or appropriate remote learning devices as well as for those in special education.

In an email sent to parents dated Sept. 30, Connie Smith, Overton Park Elementary principal, said many families have voiced concerns that the internet in the area is bad. The email said that on Tuesday, the elementary school would start accepting second- through fifth-graders. In the district’s plan, second- and third-graders wouldn’t be in classrooms until Oct. 13, and fourth- and fifth-graders not until Oct. 19.

In preparing for online instruction during the coronavirus pandemic, Fort Worth ISD bought and distributed more than 10,000 hotspots as well as thousands of Chromebooks. The district has spent over $2 million on that technology.

Gateway Church pastor preaches after potential COVID-19 exposure at White House

Robert Morris, the senior pastor of Southlake’s Gateway Church, preached from onstage in front of a crowd Sunday after attending a White House Rose Garden ceremony where numerous people have tested positive for the coronavirus, including a person who sat directly in front of Morris.

A spokesperson for Gateway Church told the Star-Telegram via email on Tuesday that Morris had taken a coronavirus test that came back negative in the last 10 days. The Rose Garden ceremony took place on Sept. 26. “Pastor Robert‘s medical procedures, his medical history and all possible medical issues & precautions are a private matter. If he chooses to release any of his private medical information I will let you know.”

Pictures from the event indicate Morris was not wearing a mask and was seated directly behind Notre Dame President John Jenkins, who has tested positive for coronavirus. It is unclear the exact kind of contact he had with Jenkins or others at the ceremony, and the spokesperson did not elaborate beyond the statement about Morris’ test. The CDC defines close contact as being within six feet of a person with COVID for 15 minutes or longer, sharing eating utensils with someone who has COVID, hugging or kissing someone who has COVID, or being sneezed or coughed on by someone who has COVID.

People who experience close contact with somebody who has COVID are recommended by the CDC to quarantine for two weeks. The CDC advises people in quarantine to stay home and avoid others.

Halloween is risky amid COVID-19, Fort Worth says, but trick-or-treating is up to you

Whether trick-or-treaters will be welcome in Fort Worth will largely be up to individuals and neighborhoods.

As cases of the coronavirus climb in Tarrant County, the city and county health officials are urging people to avoid the traditional spooky celebrations and neighborhoods are debating, largely on social media sites like Facebook and Nextdoor, what that should look like.

Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth’s health officer and code compliance director, said he didn’t plan to make any recommendations to the City Council regarding Halloween.

“If we can’t get everyone to do everything we want to protect the public health, what can we do that’s most effective?” Bennett said.

The answer is what public health officials have been touting since March: avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you feel ill.

The city is emphasizing personal responsibility, as it has throughout the pandemic.

Tarrant County sees surge in coronavirus hospitalizations, positivity rate

After months of decline, Tarrant County officials said Tuesday they are worried about a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations, the positivity rate and hospital visits from people with COVID-like symptoms.

Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director, told the county commissioners data shows trouble is brewing. The county has reported more than 52,000 cases and more than 675 deaths.

After falling to 4% in September, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients has risen to 7%, according to county data. The county’s positivity rate is at 11% and has not declined since since June and early August, when the rate fell from 19% to 9%. Since September, the positivity rate has hovered between around 9% and 11%.

Taneja said the goal is to get the positivity rate below 10%. A high positivity rate means that the virus is still very much spreading in Tarrant County, he said.

The percentage of hospital visits for COVID-like illness is up to 2.4%, and has been rising since early September. Health officials use the metric to gauge where the community is heading in its battle with coronavirus, Taneja said. When this metric rises, the county expects cases and hospitalizations to go up.

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths, including one with no underlying health issues

Tarrant County reported 354 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man and woman in their 50s, and two Fort Worth women in their 80s. One of the four did not have underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 52,720 COVID-19 cases, including 676 deaths and an estimated 45,231 recoveries.

Of the total pandemic-related deaths in the county, 48% have been white, 29% have been Hispanic, 19% have been Black, 2% have been Asian/Pacific Islander, 1% had no ethnicity reported, and 1% were labeled as “other,” by the Tarrant County health department. Of the total deaths in the county, 71% were 65 or older, 24% were between 45 and 64, 5% were between 25 and 44, and one person between 15 and 24 has died.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.