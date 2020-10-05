Coronavirus live updates Oct. 5: Here’s what to know in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

We’re keeping track of the most up-to-date news about the coronavirus in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Check back for updates.

When the pandemic hit, she helped a nonprofit to continue assisting people in crisis

When Maria Salcedo found out that she and her colleagues at the Recovery Resource Council had to work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she sprang into action, making sure the employees had laptops and other equipment.

“I was thinking 90 percent of our staff are working from home. Are we going to shut down? We are essential. Our community really depends on us,” Salcedo said.

“They looked at me and said how are we going to do this?” she said.

Margie Hatcher, who supervises Salcedo, nominated Salcedo for recognition for the Star-Telegram’s Hometown Hero series.

Hatcher said Maria started out as a receptionist 13 years ago and took on more responsibilities. Salcedo now supervises five receptionists, handles information technology and makes sure the three campuses for the Recovery Resource Council are well maintained.

The Recovery Resource Council serves veterans, the homeless and others with substance abuse and mental health issues. The council, which began 75 years ago, serves people in 19 counties.

Fort Worth students return to classrooms Monday. Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers.

On Monday, students will be back in Fort Worth Independent School District classrooms for the first time in seven months.

The district plans to welcome back the first group of students before eventually returning all grade levels to in-person learning on Oct. 19. All classes have been online since March. Fort Worth ISD officials voted to gradually begin optional in-person learning during a Sept. 22 board of education meeting. The discussion lasted over 10 hours and went into the next morning.

The district reported 44 active coronavirus cases among staff and six among students, according to the district’s online dashboard as of Friday afternoon. All of the active student cases are among players involved in football and volleyball team activities, said Clint Bond, Fort Worth ISD spokesperson. Those who have tested positive are quarantining, but no school buildings have been closed.

Pre-K, kindergarten, first-grade, sixth-grade, ninth-grade and special education students who choose to do so will begin in-person classes Monday. Seventh-graders at Rosemont, Wedgwood, McLean, and Forest Oak Middle will also begin Monday.

Going into Monday, Bond said, staff and students will have to pre-screen for coronavirus symptoms. All students and staff will wear face masks when in school facilities or around others. Staff will sanitize their stations at the start and end of the day. Parents are asked to keep their kids at home if they are showing coronavirus symptoms.

Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 cases in seven weeks, 2 more deaths on Sunday

Tarrant County reported 601 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday.

It’s the most cases reported by the county since Aug. 16. More than 300 new cases have been reported the past six days and every day but two since Sept. 18.

The latest COVID-19 deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 50s and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have been increasing in the county for much of the past two weeks.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 52,100 COVID-19 cases, including 672 deaths and an estimated 44,861 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.