Denton restaurant and music venue J&J’s Pizza to close permanently in August

After 24 years of serving Denton, the beloved J&J’s Pizza will be closing its doors in August.

The pizzeria and music venue, located at 118 W. Oak St. in Denton Square, will be in operation until Aug. 10. The establishment will be closing because of an increased rent price, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“We will miss serving this beautiful and supportive community so so much,” the post said.

The restaurant was owned by Jaime and Jessie Ham and the establishment’s basement became a popular venue for the local music scene, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The Facebook post had over 1,200 shares and over 500 comments, with people sharing their dismay at the pizzeria’s closure.

“So many memories of playing and attending shows in your space,” Nichole Peringer said in a comment. “Thank you for being such a welcoming and supportive place for us starving artists.”

J&J’s post highlighted that ownership will open Saint Joe’s Pizza in Gainesville in a few months. It was supposed to run as second business, according to the post.

“Y’all gave us so much joy,” said Tex Bosley in a comment. “I’ll be in line in Gainesville as soon as you say go!