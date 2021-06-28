It’s the biggest pizza in Fort Worth, but is it the best? West 7th’s supersized pies

A Buffalo chicken pizza slice at Serious Pizza in Fort Worth. bud@star-telegram.com

An even bigger pizza has landed in Fort Worth, but is it better?

Dallas’ Serious Pizza is anything but serious, and will prove it July 1 by sending riders on horseback to deliver coupons and swag throughout the West 7th district.

Serious Pizza, 2728 W. Seventh St., started in Deep Ellum more than 10 years ago.

It’s known for its edgy theme and giant 30-inch pizzas ($28.75-$38.50, by the slice $5.75 and up).

That’s more than twice the size of the popular 20-inch extra-extra-large pizzas at nearby pizzerias such as Hysen’s Nizza Pizza, 401 University Drive, or Picchi Pacchi, 411 W. Seventh St. (about $20).

But those pizzas also sell for only $2-$5 a slice. And they’re loaded with more traditional New York flavor.

Pepperoni and supreme pizza by the slice at Picchi Pacchi. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

What they don’t have is the grunge-rock ambience and 3 a.m. weekend closing time of Serious Pizza.

Serious Pizza’s largest is called the “Seriously Large,” and the entire pizzeria is targeted at the late-night munchie market. The theme is true to its Deep Ellum roots, with the music cranked up, black-and-orange decor and what’s described as “lifestyle-focused” merchandise.

Serious Pizza, new in Fort Worth, has a late-night following for its 30-inch pizzas and Deep Ellum vibe. Handout photo

A visit last weekend produced a Buffalo chicken pizza that might be the thinnest in town, topped with thin layers of sauce, mozzarella, chicken and Buffalo sauce.

If you really miss old-time flat pizza — thinner than much cheaper and better Parton’s, thinner than at the New York-style pizzerias, thinner even than at the brick-oven pizzerias — then give Serious Pizza a try.

But mainly, it’s for late night.

Serious Pizza, an “edgy” pizza shop with a late-night following for extra-large pizzas, is in Fort Worth. Handout photo

For the official July 1 grand opening, riders will deliver coupons and swag throughout the West 7th bar district.

The restaurant is owned by Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts, which also operates the Dirty Bones wings bar on Crockett Row.

Serious Pizza serves lunch and dinner daily. It’s open until midnight weeknights and 3 a.m. weekends; 682-348-2482, seriouspizza.com.