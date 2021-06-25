Need some extra cash? This Bass Pro Shop is offering $750 bonus to new hires.

Strapped for cash?

Bass Pro Shops Outlet Center in Fort Worth is putting up the “Help Wanted” signs, and they’re offering a $750 bonus to new associates hired by July 1.

The outdoorsmen’s mega store, named one of the top 10 big employers in the nation by Forbes, is giving new hires at its Fort Worth outlet location $250 after their first 30 days, then adding $500 to that after 120 days working there.

Employees at the Fort Worth Bass Pro Shop outlet also get up to 45% off merchandise, holiday and vacation pay and, for those eligible, health, dental and life insurance.

Bass Pro is looking for 32 new team members upon whom to bestow the bonuses, with both part-time and full-time positions available. To qualify, employees will have to remain in good standing and meet minimum hour requirements.

The outlet at 9350 South Freeway in Fort Worth.

Anybody interested can apply online at basspro.com/careers and can call 817-839-4096 with questions.