This historic Fort Worth hospital building near downtown has sold

The historic former W.I. Cook Memorial Hospital at 1212 W. Lancaster has sold. Tanswestern Real Estate Services

A historic medial building near downtown Fort Worth has sold and the buyer may redevelop the site.

Transwestern Real Estate Services announced Tuesday the nearly 100-year-old three-story building at 1212 W. Lancaster in the Upper West Side of central Fort Worth sold to SBAB Realty. The building was formerly the W.I. Cook Memorial Hospital and is within walking distance of downtown and near the popular West Seventh district.

“Although the past year led to a period of uncertainty in the market, we are pleased a buyer recognized this asset’s attributes and saw the potential for the site,” Transwestern’s Jack Huff said in a statement. “Being situated between the Arts District and downtown Fort Worth will help bring new energy to the future of this property.”

The white building is an iconic piece of the Lancaster corridor on the edge of downtown. It features Romanesque and Renaissance architectural elements.

It opened in 1929 as a general hospital. In the early 1950s the hospital’s focus shifted to children’s care and in the mid-1980s the building became a rehabilitation center. It has been vacant in recent years, Transwestern said.

Plans for the building’s future have not been announced.