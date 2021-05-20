80,000-acre Texas ranch, home to historic battle, could sell for $200M. Take a look

One of the last massive ranches in West Texas, the Turkey Track Ranch is home to 80,000 acres of fertile grassland and a historic battle site. Courtesy of Icon Global Group

Nearly 80,000 acres of historic ranchland in the Texas Panhandle will hit the market later this year, making it one of the last legacy cattle ranches to go up for sale in the state.

The Turkey Track Ranch, nestled near the town of Borger in West Texas, was founded in the 1870s along about 26 miles of the Canadian River, according to Icon Global Group, the Dallas real estate broker leading the sale.

Home to fertile grassland and diverse wildlife species, the property also sports oil and gas resources, a homestead house and several buildings designed for livestock and ranch operators. Those resources will translate into a high sales price of up to $200 million, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Located in Hutchinson County, the ranch became a historic site after the Battles of the Adobe Walls were fought there in 1864 and 1874. Two monuments, dedicated to the Native American forces, bison hunters and Army troops who faced off there in the 19th century, remain standing on a six-acre plot of preserved land.

For more than a century, the property was maintained by the Coble and Whittenburg families. In a statement, the families said they created “lifetimes of memories” at Turkey Track.

“The ranch has and will forever hold not only the monuments, memories and legacies of our now multigenerational families but, significantly, maintains a very important place within the well-chronicled chapters of early Texas and U.S. history,” the family statement reads.

J.A. Whittenburg III, a Dallas businessman who led the family’s operations of several ranches across the Southwest, died in 2016. The family’s statement acknowledged that their growing numbers and geographical distances led to their decision to find a new steward for Turkey Track.

As owner and founder of Icon Global, Bernard Uechtritz has been involved in the sale of several historic Texas ranches, including the massive W.T. Waggoner Ranch near Vernon, according to the News. Uechtritz said Turkey Track is one of the “last and great dynastic, legacy ranches of its kind.”

“This ranch is not famous for being famous, but for being private,” Uechtritz said in a statement. “Its natural resources and position in history are unparalleled by anything recently sold or on the market and it’s truly a one of one.”

He expects interest in the ranch to be “significant” as it formally goes on the market in the second half of 2021.