Five Below discount store could be coming to Fort Worth’s Montgomery Plaza area

Five Below wants to open a new store in a shopping strip next to Montgomery Plaza. dholtmann@bnd.com

Five Below, a discount store that sells most products for $5 or less, could be coming to the Montgomery Plaza area in Fort Worth.

The store chain has applied for a permit to open a new location at 433 Carroll Street. It would share a shopping strip with PetSmart, Backwoods sporting goods store and Office Depot.

The shopping strip is behind the actual Montgomery Plaza shopping and dining destination.

Fort Worth lists the permit as pending with bids for remodeling necessary to make the store ready for use as incomplete.