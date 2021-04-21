Business

Five Below discount store could be coming to Fort Worth’s Montgomery Plaza area

Five Below wants to open a new store in a shopping strip next to Montgomery Plaza.
Five Below wants to open a new store in a shopping strip next to Montgomery Plaza. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Five Below, a discount store that sells most products for $5 or less, could be coming to the Montgomery Plaza area in Fort Worth.

The store chain has applied for a permit to open a new location at 433 Carroll Street. It would share a shopping strip with PetSmart, Backwoods sporting goods store and Office Depot.

The shopping strip is behind the actual Montgomery Plaza shopping and dining destination.

Fort Worth lists the permit as pending with bids for remodeling necessary to make the store ready for use as incomplete.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service