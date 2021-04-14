Rubber glove manufacturer bringing 800 jobs to facility on Fort Worth’s North Side

Nitrile rubber glove manufacturer Rhino Health Inc. is bringing 800 jobs to Fort Worth, the company announced in a Wednesday news release.

The company hopes to triple the production from its New Mexico facility with a 400,000 square foot property in Majestic Fort Worth South business park, making it the largest manufacturing facility in the company. Approximately 10,000 square feet will go to office space and serve as the corporate office location.

“This is a significant first step for Rhino Health to invest and grow in the Fort Worth region,” CEO Mark Lee said. “We’re grateful to the Fort Worth Chamber for helping to make our expansion into Texas seamless. We’re confident that this location offers an environment for our employees to thrive and our business to grow.”

Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Chris Strayer said the new manufacturing facility will “shore up the supply chain for PPE materials in the future.”

Mayor Betsy Price said the company’s mission to produce ‘Made in USA’ products “is a perfect fit for Fort Worth.”

“It will be exciting to see their products made right here in Cowtown reach out into medical, industrial and commercial businesses across the country,” Price said.

The gloves are FDA-approved for medical use, originally from the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico. It also produces latex and vinyl gloves out of it New Mexico property.