Need a holiday job? UPS might hire you on the spot during ‘Brown Friday’ this weekend

Need a job for the holiday season? UPS is holding its annual one-day hiring blitz across the country, including in Dallas-Fort Worth, on Friday.

The company is hiring for 2,402 positions in Dallas, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers. UPS expects to sign up at least 50,000 seasonal employees nationwide, the company said in a press release.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas in the release. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs this Friday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

Most of the hiring events will be virtual. Applicants will go to one of the following locations, check into a virtual lobby, then do online interviews with UPS Human Resources representatives. Participants must complete an application and RSVP to secure a virtual or in-person interview on Brown Friday.

Local UPS Brown Friday hiring fairs are planned for the following local locations on Friday, Oct. 30:

Dallas: 10155 MONROE ST, DALLAS, TX 75229

Fort Worth: 1300 E. NORTHSIDE DRIVE, FORT WORTH, TX 76102

DFW: 1683 W. 19TH STREET, DFW AIRPORT, TX 75261

Independence: 13700 INDEPENDENCE PKWY, FT WORTH, TX 76177

Mesquite: 4300 SAMUEL BLVD, Mesquite, TX 75149

McKinney: 3000 REDBUD BLVD, Mc KINNEY, TX 75069

Chalk Hill: 1910 CHALK HILL RD, DALLAS, TX 75212

Haslet: 1400 INTERMODAL PKWY, FORT WORTH 76177

Lone Star: 2320 E. BARDIN RD, ARLINGTON, TX 76018

Those who cannot attend a hiring fair can still apply online at UPSjobs.com.

Pay for the following positions are:

Haslet: Pre-load - $17.50

Independence: Pre- load - $17.50

DFW: Day sort - $16.00

DFW Night sort - $16.00

DFW: Sunrise hub: $16.00

UPS says that seasonal positions at UPS frequently turn into a full-time position. Last year, 37% of UPS seasonal workers returned for a permanent job after the holidays,the company said. About 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

To learn more about virtual and in-person hiring fairs, viewers can visit UPSjobs.com/brownfriday. Applications for other UPS positions are available online.