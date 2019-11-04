Refurbished Bank of America building in downtown Fort Worth signs 2 new tenants

The refurbished First on 7th building in downtown Fort Worth is getting two new tenants.

Red Oak Realty, which renovated the old Bank of America building at 500 W. Seventh St. and rebranded it as First on 7th, announced Monday morning that Guaranty Bank and Trust and Presidio Petroleum would be moving into the building. Guaranty is leasing a street-level suite on the corner of West Seventh and Lamar streets early next year, in addition to some office space on the 12th floor. Presidio Petroleum will lease the entire 15th floor.

Guaranty and Presidio Petroleum have joined a mix of tenants who have already signed on to the refurbished downtown building. Earlier this year Buon Giorno Coffeehouse & Roastery announced it would be leasing street-level space, and Neighbor’s House Grocery opened in late October.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW