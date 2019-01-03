Growth

Restaurants, renovations coming to this downtown Fort Worth building

By Carla Jimenez

January 03, 2019 05:00 AM

This is a rendering of what the First on 7th building will look like after the planned renovations.
This is a rendering of what the First on 7th building will look like after the planned renovations. Courtesy
This is a rendering of what the First on 7th building will look like after the planned renovations. Courtesy
Fort Worth

The former Bank of America building at 500 W. Seventh St. in downtown Fort Worth will undergo major changes, including a new name.

Red Oak Realty announced Thursday morning that the building will be renamed First on 7th and will undergo major renovations, including a remodeling of the lobby and updates in landscaping for shade in the plaza. The renovations are meant to emphasize the outdoor sculptures next to the building, done by designer Isamu Noguchi.

The ground floor of the 21-floor tower will also be open for retail and dining space. John Kent, spokesman for Red Oak Realty, said the 15,000 square feet on the ground floor will be divided. The company is in negotiations with tenants for the retail and dining space.

Kent said the plan is to have the renovation complete by the end of the year.

“With the advent of new residential developments on downtown’s west end and the area’s increasing popularity as a place to live, work, shop and eat, we think the time is right to bring these amenities to this part of the central business district,” said Jack Clark, president of Red Oak Realty, in a news release.

The upper floors serve as office space for 30 companies. Eighty percent of the available office space is leased, and 45,000 square feet of office space is still available.

XTO Energy is the biggest private employer in downtown Fort Worth, but now it's planning to move 1,600 jobs to an Exxon campus in Houston over the next three years. So who are the other big employers downtown? You might be surprised.

By

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.

  Comments  