Buon Giorno Coffeehouse is moving closer to its downtown clientele this year

The old Bank of America building in downtown is getting a new tenant.

Buon Giorno Coffeehouse and Roastery is moving from its current location on Florence Street to the ground floor of the First on 7th building, formerly the Bank of America tower. According to a news release, construction will start this summer and the shop will open in the fall.

Buon Giorno’s new location will bring the coffeehouse closer to where its clientele largely work.

“The new space is very appealing as it moves us deeper into downtown and also closer to a large number of our current customers who inhabit the nearby offices,” said owner David Clarke in a news release. “Also, the concept allowing a combination of retail offerings opens up this end of the downtown environment where there has traditionally not been a lot to offer.”

The First on 7th building started a redevelopment of the 21-story tower at 500 W. Seventh St. at the beginning of this year. Red Oak Realty started renovations of the ground floor for retail and restaurant space. In March, Neighbor’s House Grocery became the first tenant, opening a full-service grocery and bistro.