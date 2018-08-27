Jimbo Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract to become the Aggies next coach.
Here’s who Jimbo Fisher reportedly named as the Aggies’ starting quarterback

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 27, 2018 03:42 PM

The mystery of who will start under center for the Aggies in their season opener is over.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher tapped Kellen Mond to lineup under center when Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State in College Station on Thursday night. The news was first reported by 247sports.com.

Mond beat out fellow sophomore Nick Starkel, who was the incumbent at the position during the preseason.

However, last week, Fisher said he wouldn’t be against playing both quarterbacks in the same game.

