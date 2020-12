Temiendo por su vida, buscó seguridad en los EE.UU. Terminó en una silla de ruedas.

Kristian Hernández is an investigative reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He’s covered politics with the Center for Public Integrity in DC and immigration with the McAllen Monitor in South Texas. In 2014, Hernández was a courts reporter for Homicide Watch D.C. He is a first generation Mexican-American with a multimedia journalism degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s in investigative reporting from American University.