Fatburger comes to Arlington, with regular or new plant-based burgers and shakes

A Fatburger with the browned, crisp edge from the griddle. bud@star-telegram.com

Fatburger is open in Champions Park

Hey, Bud! Did you forget Fatburger opened this week?

—Rodney, Arlington

The Arlington location of iconic Fatburger opened Monday, but in the middle of Cowboys game day traffic near AT&T Stadium. Go any day to try the California favorite, serving both its original burgers, fries and shakes or newer plant-based or baked versions. It’s at 1807 N. Collins St., next to Torchy’s.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

‘Truly Texas Mexican’ in a movie

Hey, Bud! There’s some sort of movie about Mexican food. Any good?

—Reader scrolling a streaming service

“Truly Texas Mexican,” by San Antonio writer and chef Adán Medrano, tells the story of Texas’ Mexican food the way CNN and Stanley Tucci did for Italian food. Medrano tells the history in a documentary on streaming services and also showing Saturday during VideoFest at the Angelika Theater in Dallas ($10), with a $10 reception to follow at Trompo in Oak Cliff.

Tacos from Taco Casa Robert Philpot Star-Telegram archives

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

National Taco Day is Monday

Hey, Bud! I saw your list of specials for National Taco Day on Monday. How about some love for Taco Casa?

—Devout Taco Casa fan

Taco Day on Monday comes back-to-back this year with “taco Tuesday,” so a special double helping of tacos is authorized. The Taco Casa chain is known for its generous helping of cheese, but remember to ask for the TC green sauce. (Fuzzy’s will offer $1.50 tacos Monday. Torchy’s will offer its email recipients free green chile queso.)