A $30 dinner for two? Here’s a dining special to save money—and it’s BYOB

Chef Sage Sakiri’s story: from fancy New York to casual Fort Worth

In Fort Worth, former fine-dining chef Sage Sakiri is doing the same dishes as always, but they’re in boxes or on paper plates for inexpensive prices in a casual east side cafe. “I think it’s where the market is today,” he said, “ By
FORT WORTH

The name isn’t all that’s new at Riverbend Bistro.

Chef Sage Sakiri’s popular 4-star restaurant in east Fort Worth has expanded its menu and improved the dinner atmosphere as it changes from River Bend Cafe.

And Riverbend is serving a two-for-$30 dinner special in September to celebrate.

I’m not kidding. Remember how it was such a big deal last month when restaurants offered $39 dinners?

Riverbend serves two three-course dinners for less than half that.

For example, the special one recent evening started with a choice of leek-spinach arancini, salad or chicken-sun-dried tomato soup; fpr an entree, penne pasta, 5-spice turmeric seared chicken or steamed clams and mussels; and a dessert.

Sakiri, a former fine-dining chef in Southlake and Colleyville (and before that at a Balkan restaurant in midtown Manhattan), brought new prices to fine dining last year when he took over a lunch cafe and served classic dishes as gourmet takeout.

Before long, it gained a reputation in Fort Worth and north Arlington as a dining find. It’s also BYOB.

Sometime this week, Sakiri will put up the new signs: The name is now Riverbend Bistro. There’s real silver now, and plates.

Riverbend is also switching to lunch-and-dinner service daily, keeping brunch on weekends.

The regular dinners are still a bargain, too. They include $17 steaks, $14 coconut shrimp $13 glazed salmon or seared ahi tuna and $9 roast chicken or grilled chicken with artichoke in a garlic-wine glaze.

Next month, Sakiri will open two food stands in the Oak St. Food & Brew food hall. Sakiri will operate Famous Fatso’s Burgers and Churchill’s Fish & Chips.

Riverbend Bistro will be open for lunch and dinner weekdays, brunch weekends; 7251 Stoneway Drive North, on Handley-Ederville Road south of Texas 121 and east of Loop 820; 817-595-7470, riverbcc.com.

