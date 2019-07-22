River Bend’s ‘Chef Sage’ opens 2 new restaurants in Roanoke, remodels in Fort Worth

Chef Sage Sakiri’s story: from fancy New York to casual Fort Worth In Fort Worth, former fine-dining chef Sage Sakiri is doing the same dishes as always, but they’re in boxes or on paper plates for inexpensive prices in a casual east side cafe. “I think it’s where the market is today,” he said, “ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In Fort Worth, former fine-dining chef Sage Sakiri is doing the same dishes as always, but they’re in boxes or on paper plates for inexpensive prices in a casual east side cafe. “I think it’s where the market is today,” he said, “

Chef Sage Sakiri, who brought fine dining with casual prices to his River Bend Cafe in east Fort Worth, will expand that restaurant and also has plans in Roanoke.

Sakiri will upgrade his year-old restaurant near East Loop 820 and rename it River Bend Bistro, he said last week. That represents a half-step up for what used to be a little plate-lunch cafe.

In Roanoke, he will open two restaurants, Oak Street Food & Brew and Churchill’s Fish & Chips, inside Soul Fire Brewing at 206 N. Oak St., the old Plaid Peacock shops.

“I like where I’m at in Fort Worth — it’s a great neighborhood and the people have become my friends,” he said.

River Bend mostly serves the neighborhoods north of Interstate 30 and south of the Airport Freeway in east Fort Worth and north Arlington.

Sakiri serves dishes such as oysters Rockefeller, mussels or seafood penne, and the same lobster bisque he used to serve at the former Red Sage Bistro in Southlake or TriBeCa in Colleyville.

He’s adding a patio and a smoker at River Bend and has redecorated the interior. When he took it over, he was serving four-star dishes in to-go boxes. He’s added regular plates and dinnerware.

River Bend is open for late breakfast through dinner weekdays and Saturdays, brunch and lunch Sundays at 7251 Stoneway Drive North, on the corner at Handley-Ederville Road between Trinity Boulevard and Randol Mill Road; 817-595-7470, riverbcc.com.

In Roanoke, Sakiri is planning to serve burgers and fish-and-chips in a shop near Babe’s Chicken Dinner House in the much-promoted “Unique Dining Capital,” home of a forthcoming Peabody hotel.

“This is a good chance in Roanoke and I’ll do something very different for them,” Sakiri said.

“They have so many good restaurants there.”

He’ll feature a “fatso burger” using beef ground with duck fat.

Watch for Oak Street Food and Churchill’s to open at 206 N. Oak St.