Ninja Turtle pizza? It’s only one of many surprises at the new Black Cat pizzeria

South Main Street is growing up fast The South Main Street urban area is growing fast and coming of age soon. If you haven't been there in a while you may be surprised. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Main Street urban area is growing fast and coming of age soon. If you haven't been there in a while you may be surprised.

If you haven’t found South Main Village yet, now is the time.

A full house of lunch customers found the new Black Cat Pizza this week, and more restaurants will open within days.

Black Cat Pizza’s new home is at 401 Bryan Ave., a block east of South Main Street in the same Near Southside building with a new sandwich-and-brew shop, Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe.

Chef Jaime Fernandez made his name at the old 44 Bootlegger restaurant on Magnolia Avenue, then started doing late-night pop-ups inside a nearby bakery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new location has an oven tuned specifically for pizza and Black Cat’s billowy, floury crust, not the Neapolitan-thin or New York styles found elsewhere on the south side.

Pizzas one day this week included a pineapple-pork pastor flavor and Black Cat’s “TMNT,” an all-green-veggie pizza named for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Black Cat surprises with flavors such as four-mushroom or smoked squash, so check out the choices. This week’s menu also included pepperoni, mushroom and a “Red Fang” pizza with chorizo, chiles and Thai-chile honey.





The menu also includes sandwiches and salads.

Black Cat Pizza is open for lunch and dinner daily except Sundays; 401 Bryan Ave., facebook.com/blackcatpizzaftw.