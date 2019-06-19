Chargrilled burgers, frozen cocktails hook customers at The Dive in west Fort Worth

Burger time: Check out the beef at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival 2018 See all 11 burgers from the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's Burgers, Brews + Blues event April 7, 2018, at Heart of the Ranch in Clearfork. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See all 11 burgers from the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's Burgers, Brews + Blues event April 7, 2018, at Heart of the Ranch in Clearfork.

If someone invites you to a Dive, say yes.

The new Dive Burger Bar in west Fort Worth can hook customers three ways: with chargrilled, brisket-blend burgers, addictive fries and rings and frozen Beam-and-Cokes or vodka screwdrivers.

When the temperature is about to hit 100, there’s a cool hideaway inside the Dive’s beach-shack setting on Alta Mere Drive near the Benbrook Traffic Circle.

If you love the brisket-chuck-short-rib burgers at that new hole-in-the-wall on the lake, the Dive’s are just as good. (Only there’s no lake.)

Lately an oyster bar — but built 50 years ago as a KFC — the Dive has a few cozy tables, a bar and a patio.

The burgers have an edge over most in Fort Worth: The grill gives them more of a cookout flavor.

With a potato bun, red onion and either sweet-potato fries or black-and-tan-beer-battered onion rings, the Dive’s burgers ($8.99 with fries) rise above others nearby.

There’s also a bacon-cheddar burger with barbecue sauce, a mushroom burger and other versions.

The menu also offers a surprising salmon burger I$10.99) made from loosely packed fresh salmon, or a chicken sandwich.

For dessert, the Dive held over the previous oyster bar’s giant Key lime pie ($7.99), or try pecan pie or a brownie.

The full bar with cocktails, wines and drafts gives the Dive another edge over most burger grills.

The Dive is open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, and will add Sunday hours by fall; 3520 Alta Mere Drive (south of Camp Bowie Boulevard West), 817-560-3483, facebook.com/thediveburgerbar.