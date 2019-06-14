Eats Beat
No bull, these are the two best steaks in Fort Worth
Hey, Bud! It’s Father’s Day weekend. What’s the best steak in town?
—Several daughters
For a long time, I’ve said Lonesome Dove in the Stockyards has the best steak: the roasted, garlic-stuffed tenderloin ($36-$41). It’s available at dinner and also Fridays and Saturdays at lunch. But I’m also impressed with Bonnell’s pepper-crusted bison tenderloin in whiskey-cream sauce ($49).
Hey, Bud! What about the Oasis? Did it ever reopen?
—Charles, Mansfield
The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake, one of the busiest restaurants in southeast Tarrant County, is open again after waters receded, Go by for the giant shrimp cocktail, the coconut shrimp, the blackened catfish or the seafood platter. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily; 5700 Lake Ridge Parkway, oasisrestaurant.com.
Hey, Bud! i saw where Mark Dean’s BBQ in Azle closed. What’s going in there?
—Raymond, Azle
Pitmaster Mark Dean retired. The Riscky’s Bar-B-Q folks own the building, but do not plan to open there, a spokeswoman said. (If I were them, I’d open it as Riscky’s Catch. The family’s catfish is underrated.)
Comments