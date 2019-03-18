Press Waffle from Crockett Row on ‘Shark Tank’ Sunday

The Food Hall at Crockett Row is not exactly “Shark Tank.”

But the operators of Press Waffle Co., a Belgian waffle stand inside the west Fort Worth food hall, will be on the ABC show Sunday.

Brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis will be pitching their waffles for national franchising. They have three waffle stands right now, with the other two in Plano and Houston.

If you’ve never gone — a lot of Cultural District visitors have yet to find the food hall — Press Waffle offers sweet or savory Belgian “Liege” waffles in flavors such as the “Happy Camper” with cookie butter, chocolate syrup and toasted marshmallow.

It’s the Lewises’ first time on “Shark Tank.”

The episode will air Sunday at 9 p.m. Press Waffle will host a watch party at the Plano location in Legacy Hall.

Bryan Lewis came up with the idea after visiting a waffle stand in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to their original Kickstarter website.

Press Waffle Co.. is open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-476-3182, presswaffleco.com.