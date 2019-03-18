Eats Beat

Press Waffle from Crockett Row on 'Shark Tank' Sunday

By Bud Kennedy

March 18, 2019

FORT WORTH

The Food Hall at Crockett Row is not exactly “Shark Tank.”

But the operators of Press Waffle Co., a Belgian waffle stand inside the west Fort Worth food hall, will be on the ABC show Sunday.

Brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis will be pitching their waffles for national franchising. They have three waffle stands right now, with the other two in Plano and Houston.

If you’ve never gone — a lot of Cultural District visitors have yet to find the food hall — Press Waffle offers sweet or savory Belgian “Liege” waffles in flavors such as the “Happy Camper” with cookie butter, chocolate syrup and toasted marshmallow.


It’s the Lewises’ first time on “Shark Tank.”

The episode will air Sunday at 9 p.m. Press Waffle will host a watch party at the Plano location in Legacy Hall.

Bryan Lewis came up with the idea after visiting a waffle stand in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to their original Kickstarter website.

Press Waffle Co.. is open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-476-3182, presswaffleco.com.

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

