Morning surprises along Crockett Row: brunch, coffee, Hurts Donuts—and free parking

The time to go to Crockett Street is for breakfast.
Street parking is free before 10 a.m. So it’s easy to visit the food hall or nearby coffee and doughnut shops, and on weekends, enjoy a Cork & Pig Tavern or La Familia brunch.
Cork & Pig opens at 9 a.m. for weekend brunch, so the parking is easy. And it’s every bit as good as culinary cousins The Tavern, Pacific Table and Press Cafe.
The brunch menu features a spinach-mushroom-pancetta omelet; huevos rancheros with rich, house-made red and green salsas; banana-oatmeal pancakes and French toast coated with Fruity Pebbles.
There’s also a bacon-and-egg sandwich with cheddar and avocado and a biscuits-and-sausage-gravy platter with eggs.
Best of all, breakfast can come with Cork & Pig’s beignets, tres leches cake or key lime meringue pie.
The coffee comes from neighbor Avoca.
Cork & Pig is open weekdays for lunch and dinner, weekends at 9 o.m. for brunch; 2869 Crockett St. at Currie Street, 817-759-9280, corkandpig.com.
(Yes, I know nearby Mash’D and Social House have busy brunches too. But they don’t open as early.)
▪ The new daily morning stop is opening this week.
Hurts Donut Co. of Missouri makes its Tarrant County debut, opening at 901 Foch St. in the Foch Street Warehouses.
Hurts serves more than 70 kinds of “oversized specialty” doughnuts in flavors such as Oreo-cheesecake, maple-bacon, Andes mint or blueberry streusel.
The brightly colored dining room includes a swing set.
Look for Hurts to eventually open 24 hours; wannahurts.com.
▪ At the head of Crockett Street, La Familia now opens at 9 a.m. weekends to serve brunch, including pozole, huevos rancheros, migas and more.
La Familia has expanded under new management — Ray Cosme, formerly of Habanero’s in the Stockyards — and now is open for lunch and dinner daily, breakfast through dinner weekends.
A new brunch menu is coming soon.
La Familia is at 841 Foch St.; 817-870-2002, lafamiliafw.com.
▪ Nearby, Butler’s Cabinet Coffee+Deli+Market in the Food Hall at Crockett Row opens at 8 a.m. for coffee and serves breakfast sandwiches and pastries from 9 a.,m.
The pastries and sandwiches are the star, but Butler’s Cabinet plans to offer a “wake-and-take” menu with coconut-milk oatmeal, maple-sausage biscuits, avocado toast and a smoked-ham muffin.
Mornings are also a good time to poke around the Food Hall before other kiosks open.
Butler’s Cabinet is just inside at the door at the Food Hall, 3000 Crockett St., 972-249-8405; butlerscabinet.com.
▪ Not to be overlooked: Avoca Coffee Roasters opens at 7 a.m. daily, serving the city’s best-known independent coffee, pastries and sometimes kolaches, bagel dogs, breakfast tacos from Taco Heads or baked goods from Stir Crazy Bakery.
Avoca is at 835 Foch St, just north of La Familia; 817-878-4249, avocacoffee.com.
