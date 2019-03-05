New restaurant will STIRR things up on Crockett Row later this year

The Dallas-based STIRR restaurant is bringing their casual chic dining concept to Crockett Row on West 7th.
STIRR, a bar and restaurant in Deep Ellum, calls itself a new American eatery that serves lunch and dinner and brunch on the weekends. It also has a weekday happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, where the bar and lounge are open. The dinner menu features twists on American classics, like gorgonzola waffle fries and a poblano berkshire pork chop, while the midday menu can be perfect for the power luncher who need a quick and affordable salad and sandwich.
STIRR opened in Dallas in October 2016 where they quickly became known as a classy hangout for people to eat and drink and have a good time. With a cozy dining room and a fun rooftop lounge, STIRR enjoys a stellar online reputation.
“We’ve been very fortunate that it’s been a very successful restaurant for us,” said Imram Sheikh, the CEO and partner of Milkshake Concepts, the company behind STIRR.
Milkshake Concepts had been looking to expand to Fort Worth for a long time, and Crockett Row turned out to be the perfect location because of its central location — it’s smack dab in the heart of the culture district, and it’s just minutes from downtown.
“Fort Worth was very much on our radar,” Sheikh said. “The space on Crockett row for us just spoke to us.”
The Fort Worth STIRR location will be similar to the flagship Dallas one, complete with a rooftop lounge. It will be at 3028 Crockett St., and is tentatively scheduled to open by October. Fort Worth will be the third location, after the restaurant in Addison opens this summer.
