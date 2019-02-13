A dining deal in Roanoke: Classic, Inzo offer ‘unique dining’ specials

The city of Roanoke has declared itself a “Unique Dining Capital of Texas.”

It’s not terribly unique when your main restaurants are Babe’s Chicken, Hard Eight BBQ and Twisted Root.

But Roanoke also has some chef-driven local restaurants, and they’ll be offering specials Feb. 24-March 2 as part of a Unique Dining Week to support local Meals on Wheels and a food pantry.

▪ The Classic at Roanoke, 504 N. Oak St., will serve a $20 lunch or $49 dinner, with $4 of each lunch or $10 of each dinner going to the hunger charities.

▪ Inzo Italian Kitchen, 101 S. Oak St., will donate 20 percent of sales.

Some other restaurants are donating 6 percent of sales.

For more details, see uniquediningweek.com.





Never-ending love

Valentine’s weekend continues with specials through Sunday at most restaurants.

For a full list, see dfw.com. A few highlights”

▪ El Bolero Cocina Mexicana, 2933 Crockett St., opens this weekend with dinner and margarita specials.

▪ The Gardens Restaurant, now in its new home at 13766 Southern Oaks Drive near Burleson, is open and serving dinner specials.

▪ Chef Point Cafe, 5901 Watauga Road, the gourmet restaurant in a Watauga gas station, is serving a $100 dinner through Saturday featuring a tenderloin, halibut, lobster tail or a gouda-and-bacon-stuffed New York strip.

▪ B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 5212 Marathon Ave., is offering specials through Saturday and a $130 take-out dinner for two (chateaubriand, filet mignon or beef Wellington).

▪ Blue Mesa Grill, 612 Carroll St., is serving a $75 dinner for two through Saturday with seafood, tenderloin and 64-ounce margaritas.