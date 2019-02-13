Eats Beat

A dining deal in Roanoke: Classic, Inzo offer ‘unique dining’ specials

By Bud Kennedy

February 13, 2019 06:58 AM

Prime rib and Yorkshire pudding is a legacy menu item at the Classic Cafe at Roanoke.
Prime rib and Yorkshire pudding is a legacy menu item at the Classic Cafe at Roanoke. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
Prime rib and Yorkshire pudding is a legacy menu item at the Classic Cafe at Roanoke. Khampha Bouaphanh kbouaphanh@star-telegram.com
ROANOKE

The city of Roanoke has declared itself a “Unique Dining Capital of Texas.”

It’s not terribly unique when your main restaurants are Babe’s Chicken, Hard Eight BBQ and Twisted Root.

But Roanoke also has some chef-driven local restaurants, and they’ll be offering specials Feb. 24-March 2 as part of a Unique Dining Week to support local Meals on Wheels and a food pantry.

The Classic at Roanoke, 504 N. Oak St., will serve a $20 lunch or $49 dinner, with $4 of each lunch or $10 of each dinner going to the hunger charities.

Inzo Italian Kitchen, 101 S. Oak St., will donate 20 percent of sales.

Some other restaurants are donating 6 percent of sales.

For more details, see uniquediningweek.com.

Never-ending love

Valentine’s weekend continues with specials through Sunday at most restaurants.

For a full list, see dfw.com. A few highlights”

El Bolero Cocina Mexicana, 2933 Crockett St., opens this weekend with dinner and margarita specials.

The Gardens Restaurant, now in its new home at 13766 Southern Oaks Drive near Burleson, is open and serving dinner specials.

Chef Point Cafe, 5901 Watauga Road, the gourmet restaurant in a Watauga gas station, is serving a $100 dinner through Saturday featuring a tenderloin, halibut, lobster tail or a gouda-and-bacon-stuffed New York strip.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 5212 Marathon Ave., is offering specials through Saturday and a $130 take-out dinner for two (chateaubriand, filet mignon or beef Wellington).

Blue Mesa Grill, 612 Carroll St., is serving a $75 dinner for two through Saturday with seafood, tenderloin and 64-ounce margaritas.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

eats-beat

northeast-tarrant

restaurants

northeast-tarrant

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  