Valentine’s Day is less than 2 weeks away. Here’s a list of places to dine (one’s a zoo)

If you’ve ever been at a grocery store at 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Night, you have probably seen guys buying last-minute flowers for their significant others. In other words, people tend to procrastinate. As they do in making restaurant reservations.
The good news this year is that Valentine’s Day falls on a Thursday, so a lot of places are doing long Valentine’s weekend deals, so more seating will be available. But if you’re gonna do Valentine’s Day, why not do it right, and do it on the day itself. At press time, these places still had availability.
And there are a lot of choices this year, but still — make those reservations fast. We will update as we get additional info.
Avoca Coffee Roasters: The West Magnolia Avenue coffee bar will be the site for a “Dateless in Funkytown Dumpling Pop-Up,” hosted Feb. 13 by the dumpling/pop-up queens at Fort Worth’s Lost in the Sauce.There will also be coffee, and according to the Facebook Events page, one of the dumplings will involve chocolate. 1311 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
B&B Butchers: The Shops at Clearfork location will offer a seared foie gras appetizer ($22) and with a mini surf-and-turf ($69; 5- to 6-ounce lobster tail and 8-ounce filet). A special dessert is planned but details were TBD at press time. The restaurant is also offering a four-course Valentine’s dinner to-go with entree choices including a 20-ounce Chateaubriand, 20-ounce beef Wellington or two 10-ounce filets mignons (the “Chef Tommy’s Bacon Box” appetizer also gets our attention). $130; for the full menu, click here. Available Feb. 13-16; 24-hour notice required at 817-731-5360. Flower arrangements by Cityview Florist are available for an additional $85-$195. 5212 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 817-737-5212, https://bbbutchers.com/fortworth
Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square Plaza restaurant will offer a four-course prix-fixe dinner with entree options including charred tomato ravioli, pan-seared monkfish, or grilled Akaushi rib eye. Dessert options include “silk chocolate” (chocolate ganache fudge, rose syrup, cream and brittle) or a sugar-cookie cheesecake with bourbon toffee. $75 a person; optional wine pairings an additional $35 per person. Seatings begin at 5 p.m. 155 E. 4th and Commerce Streets, Fort Worth, 817-332-2473, www.birdinthe.net
Blue Mesa Grill: Blue Mesa will offer a special Valentine’s Day menu Feb. 14-16: a 64-ounce craft jar of top-shelf margaritas (Mi Campo Reposado Tequila, organic agave nectar, fresh-squeezed lemon and lime); panko-crusted crab & shrimp cakes; choice of seafood mixed grill (grilled jumbo shrimp, red-chile salmon, blue crab and shrimp enchilada with chipotle cream sauce, ginger rice) or beef tenderloin medallions with chimichurri (with grilled asparagus and potato-chile tart); chocolate-dipped strawberries; sparkling wine. $75 per couple, starting at 5 p.m. each night. 612 Carroll St., Fort Worth, 817-332-6372; also 14866 Montfort Drive, Dallas, 972-934-0165; 8200 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 214-387-4407; https://bluemesagrill.com
Blue Sushi Sake Grill: The sushi-and-more restaurant will offer a special maki roll and dessert for sharing on Valentine’s Day: The Cloud Nine 2.0 ($12; avocado, itchy crab, tempura shrimp, baked seabass, cilantro, serrano and ponzu) and Yuzu Love Cake ($8 yuzu-mascarpone cheesecake with blackberry sauce, candied lemon and fresh blackberries). 3131 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-332-2583; two Dallas locations; https://bluesushisakegrill.com
Bonefish Grill: The seafood-and-more chain will offer a special filet & lobster thermidor (wood-fired filet mignon and jumbo shrimp topped with sweet lobster chunks in a creamy thermidor sauce) with a choice of two sides from Feb. 7 through 17. It is also pushing a new drink, the “Art-Sea Martini,” which features passionfruit, pineapple and fresh citrus shaken with Reyka vodka and Aperol liqueur “garnished with a work of edible art.” There’s also a special chocolate lava cake to go along with the restaurant’s regular dessert menu. 1201 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-421-3263; also 190 E. Stacy Road Suite 100, Allen, 972-737-3018; https://www.bonefishgrill.com
California Pizza Kitchen: For the first time, the pizza chain will offer heart-shaped pizzas, from Feb. 13 through 17. They’re available on request, but only in the crispy thin crust varieties (and only for dine-in or pickup; no delivery). CPK will also offer a “Sweet Deal for Two” prix-fixe menu, which includes the choice of an appetizer, two entrees and dessert for $35). For the “Sweet Deal” menu, click here. 1051 State Highway 114, Grapevine, 817-481-4255; locations also in Dallas, Frisco and Plano; https://www.cpk.com
Chef Point Cafe: The inspiration for what is sure to become an infamous “Eats Beat” podcast quote: “If you want to have Valentine’s Day in a gas station ...” But anyone who’s been to Chef Point (and Guy Fieri has been there) knows that it’s not any ordinary gas-station restaurant. Witness its Valentine’s Day limited menu (available 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14), which will include such entree choices as Hawaiian salmon ($29), chicken and waffle ($26), Beef Oscar ($33; a 6-ounce tenderloin topped with crab meat, asparagus and Bearnaise sauce) and more, including suggested wine pairings and bottles of Dom Perignon. For the full Valentine’s menu, click here. Chef Point will also offer a four-course prix-fixe menj ($100 a person) from Feb. 14 to 16, featuring argula salad, smoked salmon & caviar blinis, four entree options and a creme-brulee dessert. For the prix-fixe menu, click here. 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080, https://chefpointcafe.org
Classic Wines Fort Worth: This will be the site of a Valentine’s Day Pop-Up hosted by Savor Culinary Services. Four-course dinner, with wine pairings for each course. For the menu, click here. $65 per person; tickets must be purchased in advance at https://savorculinary.lpages.co/valentines-day-pop-up-dinner. Reception at 6 p.m,; dinner seating at 6:30 p.m. 2915 Riverglen Drive, Fort Worth.
Cotton Patch Cafe: With some Valentine’s Day meals hitting three figures, it’s kind of refreshing to see the comfort-food chain’s Valentine’s deal: A 6-ounce Angus sirloin with garlic mashed potatoes and a side salad, for $10.99, available Feb. 14-17. Multiple North Texas locations; https://www.cottonpatch.com
CRU Food & Wine Bar: The Shops at Clearfork wine bar/restaurant will have a “Wine, Dine & Be Mine” Valentine’s Day dinner, with a four-course prix-fixe dinner (courses are cleverly labeled “Tease,” “First Kiss,” “The Courtship” and “Sweet Endings”). Entree choices include prime filet mignon, seared sea scallops and more. $55. For the full menu, click here. There will also be chef’s Valentine’s 6specials on Feb. 15 and 16. 5188 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 817-737-9463, cruawinebar.com
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: The upscale steakhouse will offer a couple of Valentine’s Day features from Feb. 14 to 17: A $49 Valentine’s Day filet that sounds more like a surf-and-turf (8-ounce filet mignon, butter-poached lobster tail, seared jumbo sea scallop, grilled asparagus, yuzu hollandaise) and a $12.50 dark-chocolate cheesecake with chocolate-dipped strawberries, white-chocolate curls and Godiva chocolate sauce. For more details, click here. 812 Main St., Fort Worth; 817-877-3999; also 2323 Olive St, Dallas, 972-490-9000; https://delfriscos.com
Del Frisco’s Grille: The more casual side of Del Frisco’s will have a special a la carte Valentine’s Day menu highlighted by two Valentine’s Day signatures available Feb. 14 only: a 16-ounce 45-day dry-aged prime strip ($65) and broiled twin lobster tails with miso butter ($65). For the full menu, which even has a couple of entrees geared toward vegetarians, click here. 154 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth, 817-887-9900; 1200 E Southlake Blvd., Southlake, 817-410-3777; locations also in Uptown Dallas and Plano; https://delfriscosgrille.com
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar: The Shops at Clearfork restaurant isn’t making a big fuss out of Valentine’s Day, but couples celebrating the holiday will get free glasses of champagne. And they do recommend pairing it with a slice of cinnamon toast cheesecake. 5253 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth, 682-231-8820; also 2021 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 469-998-2330; https://docbsrestaurant.com
El Chico: One of the more inexpensive, unpretentious deals out there: dinner for two for $32.99, from Feb. 13 through 17. Top-shelf guacamole, shared mixed-grill (steak, chicken & shrimp) fajitas. cheesecake nachos (sweet cinnamon chips topped with Philadelphia cheesecake, whipped cream, roasted sugar walnuts, chocolate and cajeta drizzle) for an additional $3.99. 7621 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, 817-589-0737; 1549 S Bowen Road, Pantego, 817-265-8335, locations also in DeSoto, Flower Mound, Granbury, Rockwall; https://www.elchico.com
Fort Worth Zoo: If you’re an animal lover who’s looking for an offbeat Valentine’s Day date, try this: The Fort Worth Zoo will have a seated dinner in the Portraits of the Wile art gallery, complete with “animal visitors” (you can look and even take photos with them, but you can’t touch); games during dessert (adult subject matter, but then this is a 21-and-over event), a chance at winning a painting from Fort Worth artist Kristen Noble (whose work can be seen at the zoo and who will do her paintings on the spot), and a “Love Birds” adoption package that includes two plush penguins, two zoo admission tickets, and a personalized adoption certificate. At press time, tickets were still available for the Feb. 15 dinner. For more details and the menu, click here. $195 per couple; all proceeds go toward the care and feeding of the zoo’s animals. 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, https://www.fortworthzoo.org
Grace: A Valentine’s Day menu includes a selection of oysters on the half shell ($44 for a dozen, $22 for half), a seafood tower (made from king crab legs, lobster tail, oysters, jumbo prawns and the chef’s daily offerings; $139) and more, including a selection of “Valentine’s Day bubbles” ranging form $67 to $340 a bottle. For the Valentine’s restaurant menu, click here. A more casual bar menu will also be available and will also feature the oysters on the half-shell, as well as such choices as beef tenderloin tartare ($17) or lamb-belly dumplings ($16). For the full Valentine’s bar menu, click here. 777 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3388, http://gracefortworth.com
Houlihan’s: All locations of the eclectic restaurant will serve a four-course Valentine’s Day menu from Feb, 14 through 17. Entree choices include stuffed chicken breast, “Meatloaf No. 9,” seared Georges Bank scallops and more. $50 for two. There will also be two Valentine’s-appropriate $5 cocktails: The Adam and Eve Appletini (Absolut Vodka, Apple Pucker, lemonade and cinnamon-sugar rim) and the Cupid’s Concoction (premium French vodka infused with organic blood-orange juice, mango and passion fruit, La Marca Prosecco float). For the full menu, click here. 9365 Rain Lily Trail (Alliance Town Center), Fort Worth, 817-750-2190; locations also in Denton, north Dallas and Garland; https://www.houlihans.com
Lonesome Dove Western Bistro: Tim Love’’s Stockyards restaurant will offer a $95-per-person Valentine’s menu with such options as coffee-rubbed bone-in pork chop (with cipollini onion, pepper and mushroom hash), seared barramundi (with miso-butter sake sauce and fried shiitake), and, for an additional $50 per person, a tomahawk steak for two (with forest mushroom mac-and-cheese and asparagus). For the full menu, click here. 2406 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-740-8810, lonesomedovefortworth.com
Martin House Brewing Co.: This will be third “Beer My Valentine” party at the east Fort Worth brewery, but the first since its taproom opened last year. A couple of new taproom-only beers will be available: Stage-5 Clinger (an imperial cherry sour with a 9.2 percent ABV), and Raspberry Erebus (a 12.99 ABV Scotch barrel-aged imperial stout with coffee and raspberries. Ice Cole’s Craft Trivia will be on hand, presented a newlywed game (you neither have to be married or part of a couple to participate) and chocolate-eating contest. 4-10 p.m. Feb. 14; $10 admission covers one pint glass and four 8-ounce pours between 4 and 8 (after 8, beers will be available for purchase by the glass). For more, see the Facebook Events page. 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, 817-222-0177, http://martinhousebrewing.com
Next Bistro: The Colleyville restaurant will serve a special $69.95-per-person three-course menu on Valentine’s Day. Entree choices include real Dover sole-wrapped crab with creamed Brussels sprouts, lobster risotto with 6-ounce lobster tail, boeuf en croute with prosciutto and shiitake mushrooms, and more. For the full menu, click here. Regular menu will not be available on Valentine’s Day. 5003 Colleyville Blvd., 682-325-4046, http://nextwoodfiredbistro.com
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: A Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu features a choice of soup or salad; entree options including 14-ounce prime New York strip, spaghetti squash primavera and, of course, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop; and three dessert options. For full menu details, click here. $74.95 per person after 5:45 p.m.; $59.95 per person at 5:30 p.m. and earlier. 2400 W. State Highway 114, Grapevine, 682-477-2261, https://perryssteakhouse.com
RA Sushi: The sushi chain will get a week’s jump on Valentine’s Day with “Roll of Attraction: An Aphrodisiac Sushi Rolling Class for Couples,” which will take place 8 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at all three North Texas locations. The class is described as “A romantic, couples rolling sushi class designed to teach participants about the power of aphrodisiac ingredients and help them make a little magic of their own.” Couples will create and taste the “Soy Crazy for You Roll,” as well as other RA sushi menu items, while sampling three varieties of sake and Sofa Brut Sparkling Rosé. $50 a person. 1131 E Southlake Blvd. Building L, Southlake, 817-601-9590; also 5100 Belt Line Road, 972-581-2905; and 7501 Lone Star Drive B-130, Plano, 469-467-7400; https://rasushi.com
Reata: A three-course Valentine’s menu varies in price depending on your entree, ranging from a $50 citrus-crusted chicken with rosemary dijon to a $70 grilled tenderloin with bearnaise paired with crab-stuffed shrimp. For the full menu, click here. 310 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-336-1009, https://www.reata.net
Restaurant506 at Sandord House: The Arlington restaurant will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Entree choices include butter-poached lobster, herb-roasted chicken or charred beef tenderloin. For the full menu, click here. $75 per person. 506 N. Center St., Arlington, 817-801-5541, https://www.thesanfordhouse.com
Righteous Foods: The health-conscious restaurant will offer a prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu that starts with an amuse bouce of smoked carrot, aged cheddar and grilled naan; features a first-course choice of grilled wild shrimp (with baby romaine, roasted beet and crispy leeks) or Berkshire pork belly (with mung beans and celeriac) a main-course choice of fennel-pollen-crusted tenderloin (with warm Dijon fingerling potatoes and haricot verts) or red snapper, caper and goji (with berry beurre noisette, toasted black rice and squid); and dessert choices of warm dark chocolate, hemp oil and pistachio ice cream or matcha cheesecake with raspberry beet puree. $65 per person; optional wine pairing an additional $35. 3405 W 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-950-9996, https://eatrighteously.com
Shannon Brewing Co.: The Keller brewery will team up with The Dark Fudgery for a Valentine’s Day beer and fudge pairing. Four pairings: Strawberries and Cream Wheat with cayenne fudge; Hazelnut Chocolate Stout with cinnamon fudge; Love N Haze with bacon fudge, and Irish Coffee Cream Ale with hazelnut fudge. Seatings at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Valentine’s Day. $25; tickets available at eventbrite.com. 818 N Main St., Keller, 817-337-9892, https://shannonbrewing.com
Shell Shack: If your date has a big appetite, and doesn’t mind things that can be a bit messy, Shell Shack has an $85.99 “special date-night seafood platter” for Feb. 14: a pound of snow crab, a pound of king crab, a pound of boiled shrimp, sausages, potatoes and corn. But wait, there’s still more! All platters come with hushpuppies, fries and a choice of two side sauces. And each combo-platter purchase will come with a free bottle of champagne. A Fort Worth location near Alliance Town Center is due to open soon, but whether it will open before Valentine’s Day is undetermined. 770 E. Road to Six Flags Suite 100, Arlington, 844-588-2722; locations also in Uptown Dallas, Denton and Plano (same phone number); www.shellshack.com
Shops at Clearfork: Along with all the Valentine’s happenings at the upscale shopping center’s restaurants, the Shops will also offer Valetine’s carriage rides from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17 (5 to 9 p.m. each day except Feb. 17, when they’re 4 to 8 p.m.). Each ride is a $10 donation to the Simon Youth Foundation; carriages can fit up to six people, but the donation is per ride, not per person. Tickets are available via eventbrite. For more information, click here. 5188 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth
Taste Community Restaurant: The South Main Street restaurant is known for its “pay-what-can-afford” policy, and that will hold true for its Galentine’s Day (“an unofficial holiday generated by Leslie Knope of NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ ”) lunch. It’s all about “ladies celebrating ladies,” and it also helps people in need. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 13. The restaurant will also have a Taste the Love Valentine’s Dinner and Fundraiser on Feb. 14; being a fund-raiser, it will carry a $300 per couple price tag, All sales benefit Taste Project and the operation of Taste Community Restaurant, which helps people with “food insecurity” who might not know where their next meal is coming from. Seating is limited; reservations are available between 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 14; for more details, visit the Facebook Events page. 1200 S. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-759-9045, https://www.tasteproject.org
Truluck’s Seafood Steak & Crab House: Truluck’s will serve its regular menu on Valentine’s Day, but reservations are still required, and there is a special cocktail: The Truluv ($14), made with vodka, orgeat, strawberry rhubarb syrup and apero. 1420 Plaza Place, Southlake (Southlake Town Square), 817-912-0500; also 2401 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 214-220-2401; www.trulucks.com
Wild Acre Brewing Co.: The brewery southeast of downtown Fort Worth will have Girl Scout Cookies and craft-beer pairings on Valentine’s Day. $15 buys a flight with four beers and eight Girl Scout Cookies. Five dollars of each entry will be donated to the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. If you need more sustenance than Girl Scout Cookies, Gepetto’s Pizza Truck will also be on hand, and there will be live music. 1734 E. El Paso St. No. 190, Fort Worth, 817-882-9453, https://www.wildacrebrewing.com
DALLAS AND BEYOND
Backdoor Comedy Club: The comedy club inside the Doubletree Hotel will have a “Champagne, Chocolates & Comedy” Valentine’s Day event with one show Feb. 9 ($30 a person) and two on Feb. 14 ($35). Ticket price includes a glass of champagne, a box of chocolates and a ticket to a future show. Aaron Aryanpur, from Fox TV’s “Laughs” and winner of the 2012 Funniest Comic in Texas Competition, will headline all shows, with Backdoor favorites such as Linda Stogner also performing. 8250 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, 214-328-4444, backdoorcomedy.com
Bullion: The French restaurant will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu on Valentine’s Day: French onion consomme; followed by a choice of crab & caviar or sweet-potato tatin; thirc course choice of beef filet and short-rib-stuffe piquillo pepper or scallops and sunchoke, or celery and truffle; dessert course of raspberry poached apple with raspberry caramel and ginger creme brulee ice cream. 400 S. Record St., Suite 150, Dallas, 972-698-4250, https://bullionrestaurant.com
Checkered Past Winery: The south-side wine bar will offer a $20 champagne flight, $10 chocolate petit fours flight, $21 Belissima cheese and charcuterie board for two and a $14 Lover’s Flatbread Pizza on Feb. 14. But the big event takes place Feb. 15-16: Wine & Magic, magician Trigg Watson’s new-school tricks (according to a release, he prefers his iPad to a classic deck of cards). Wine & Magic tickets are $20 a person; the special Valentine’s menu items (sold separately), will also be available. For more info, visit http://triggmagic.com/wineandmagic. Shows at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 16. 1409 S. Lamar St., Suite 008, Dallas, 214-242-0411, https://www.checkeredpastwinery.com
Cool River Cafe: The Las Colinas restaurant will serve a Valentine’s Day “Lovely Three Course Menu” from Feb. 13 through 17. Choice of soup or salad; filet & lobster entree (two 6-ounce filet mignon, two cold-water lobster tails, with brandy-peppercorn demi-glace, Boursin smashed potates and steamed broccolini), shareable Marquise au Chocolat (layered chocolate mousse cake with hazelnuts over raspberry creme anglaise). $155 per couple; additional details on Facebook. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, https://www.coolrivercafe.com
Dallas Chop House: A three-course prix-fixe menu includes such as first-course options as venison tartare (with pickled Asian pair, cave-aged cheddar, seeded rye and garlic confit aioli), heirloom beets (as salad with gold, red and pink beetroot, plus goat cheese and watercress) and more; second-course choices such as Yuba Noodles and kimchi crab (with chicken-egg bottarga, Parmesan cream sauce, tomalley butter), grilled Cedar River top blade (with Brussels sprouts, shisho and umeboshi) and more, including a 16-ounce dry-aged rib eye for two; and three dessert options, including cacao nib with lemon-verbena ice-cream sandwiches and blueberry compote. $65 per person; optional wine pairing an additional $35. 1717 Main St., Dallas, 214-736-7300, http://www.dallaschophouse.com
Dallas Fish Market: A three-course prix-fixe menu with multiple options on each course, although we’re most intrigued by first-course options such as sunchoke soup with nasturtuium leaf puree or roasted beet roots with pickled cauliflower, daikon, tomato and goat’s cream; second-course options including black bass with miso (and brown butter dashi, mustard tofu cream and parsley oil) or fried pork belly (with plums, fish sauce, herbs and long peppers); or especially desserts such as black-pepper/olive-oil ice-cream sandwiches or “The Ultimate Chocolate Pudding (with raspberry-yuzu fluid gel, chocolate crumble and chocolate tuile). And there’s more options for each course. $65 per person; optional wine pairing an additional $35. 1501 Main St., Dallas, 214-744-3474, https://www.dallasfishmarket.com. Dallas Fish Market will also have a Feb. 13 “Anti-Valentine’s” event for singles. The regular menu will be served; guest who bring a friend will receive a complimentary first glass of wine or champagne.
Dee Lincoln Prime: The Star in Frisco steakhouse will serve a four-course Valentine’s Day menu on Feb. 14 and 15. Entree options include 8-ounce filet, 16-ounce prime rib eye, Verlasso salmon or Chilean sea bass. $85 per person; seatings at 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 14; regular seating on Feb. 15. Regular menu also available. For the full Valentine’s Day menu, click here. 6670 Winning Drive Suite 400, Dallas, 214-387-3333, www.deelincolnprime.com
Flower Child: The health-conscious restaurant will offer a $30 meal for two from Feb. 14 through 17 that includes a choice of two proteins, three shareable sides, a freshly juiced raspberry-pomegranate bellini mix and dark-chocolate truffles for dessert. 5290 Belt Line Road No. 100, Addison, 469-480-8556; 5450 W. Lovers Lane, 214-231-5367, Dallas; https://www.iamaflowerchild.com
Grill on the Alley: The Galleria Dallas location will serve a prix-fixe Valentine’s menu that starts with a cocktail amuse of Love Potion #9 (prosecco with pomegranate syrup) and features entree choices including ginger-kissed filet mignon (with artichoke and porcini ragout) or Cupid’s Seafood Mixed Grill (diver scallop, Atlantic salmon, jumbo shrimp, swordfish with herb polents and baby vegetables). $150 per couple; additional charge for wine pairings. 13270 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, 214-459-1601, www.thegrill.com.
Hannah’s Off the Square: The Denton restaurant will serve a three-course, prix-fixe dinner with multiple options for each course, including such entree choices as herb-and-crumb roasted lamb chops, seafood stew, Wagyu tri-tip and more. $89 per person (required at time of booking; non-refundable). Menu subject to change. 111 W Mulberry St, Denton, 940-566-1110, http://hannahsoffthesquare.com
Lee Harvey’s: The south Dallas bar will go the contrarian route with “Cupid is Stupid” from 7 to 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. From the Facebook Events page: “Show us how irritating and obnoxious can be. Decorate your own ‘screw you’ cupcake and take a photo in our photo booth with the most malicious of sayings.” And there’s more. Free. 1807 Gould St., Dallas, 214-428-1555, http://leeharveys.com
LUCK: This list already includes beer-and-fudge and beer-and-Girl Scout Cookies pairings; the Trinity Groves restaurant is adding to the sweetness with a Valentine’s Day Cupcake & Beer Pairing Flight, featuring brews from Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing Co and liquor-filled cupcakes from Dallas’ Cheesecake Royale. For the menu, click here. Supplies are limited. $25 plus service charge; seatings and 6:15, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets available via Prekindle. 3011 Gulden Lane No. 112, Dallas, 469-250-0679, http://luckdallas.com
Meddlesome Moth: The Design District gastropub will offer a $50, three-course prix fixe menu from 5 p.m. to midnight on Valentine’s Day: choice of hearts of fire & spinach salad or yellow curry leek & squash; entree choices including porcini braised Wagyu short rib, seared diver scallops or vegan meatloaf; dessert choices of mixed berry pavlova, strawberry rhubarb crisp or double brownie chocolate tart. The regular dinner menu will also be available, and the prix-fixe menu comes with a la carte options For details, click here. 1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-628-7900, www.mothinthe.net
Merchant House: The eclectic restaurant will offer a $100 Valentine’s menu featuring an endive salad; 8-ounce filet with dayboat scallops, red-wine risotto and charred Brussels sprouts; and a deconstructed s’more. For full menu details, click here. Champagne and cocktail pairings available. Regular menu also available. 4040 Maple Ave., Dallas, 972-807-2174, https://merchanthouse.argconcepts.com
Oak: The Dallas Design District restaurant is doing something extra for Valentine’s Day: a Feb. 12 cocktail-making class for couples, called, naturally enough, Couples and Cocktails, which will features lessons in making “three key cocktails.” Couples will get their own “bartender starter kit,” six cocktails (per couple), and tapas throughout the evening. $130 per couple, limited to 12 couples, 7 pm. Feb. 12, details here. (Despite the small class size, spaces were still available at press time.) On Valentine’s Night itself, Oak will offer a five-course prix-fixe menu featuring such items as pastrami-cured salmon, tagliatelle pasta with porcini mushrooms, and a chocolate mole cake. $95 per person; additional $35 for the 6-ounce Mishima Kobe tenderloin entree option; additional $55 for the 4-ounce A5 Miyazaki Wagyu strip loin entree option. If you really want to impress your date, spring for the $120-an-ounce Ossetra caviar. Optional wine/spirit pairing $50. For the full menu, click here. 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 100, Dallas, 214-712-9700, https://oak.argconcepts.com
Ocean Prime: The seafood-and-more restaurant will offer some Valentine’s specials from Feb. 14 through 17: roasted sea bass over Alaskan king crab gnocchi with champagne cream, topped with baby-carrot salad in lemon-pepper vinaigrette ($62); “Dynamite” filet (8-ounce filet topped with tempura lobster tail and spicy mayo, $65); and a Fresh Ruby Red cocktail ($13) made with Deep Eddy vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice and fresh grapefruit. Regular menu also available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 2101 Cedar Springs Road No. 150, Dallas, 214-965-0440, https://www.ocean-prime.com
Papkao Thai: The long-in-the-works Fort Worth location in Crockett Row at West 7th isn’t going to open till the summer, but the Dallas locations will have some special Valentine’s Day features, including a hoi tod appetizer ($12; tempura oysters with white seaweed, watermelon, chile, holy basil and ginger jaew); kaeng phanaeng ped for two ($28; roasted duck in hanaeng curry with peanut, potato, pickled bean sprouts and radish); and Khanom sale ($8, Thai-style steamed red-velvet pudding cake, whipped pandand, coconut, forbidden rice). 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. No. 120, Dallas, 214-749-7002; 7859 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, 214-484-8772; https://pakpao.argconcepts.com
Queenie’s Steakhouse: Tim Love’s Denton steakhouse will offer a $95-per-person five-course Valentine’s menu including a shared such entree choices as 6-ounce roasted garlic-stuff beef tenderloin (with “Western Plaid Hash” and a syrah demiglace), bone-in pork chop (with honey crisp spoonbread, roasted butternut squash and mustard jus), or, for an additional $50 per person, a tomahawk steak for two (with forest mushroom mac-and-cheese and asparagus), and more. For the full menu, click here. 115 E Hickory St., Denton, 940- 442-6834, http://queeniessteakhouse.com
Ragin’ Crab: The Lowest Greenville restaurant will offer a “Mon Cherie Amour Love Feast for Two” ($79.95 per couple), with a half-pound each of king crab, snow crab, shrimp and sausage, plus one order of potatoes and two pieces of corn on the cob, plus a choice of two drinks (beer, wine or well cocktail) per couple and a choice of shareable chocolate cake of cheesecake for dessert. Also available: the “Sea of Love Feast for Two” ($89.95), which features two whole lobster-tail diners with dirty rice and garlic-butter broccoli, plus the same drink/dessert deal as above. 2100 Greenville Ave., Dallas, 214-827-2722, http://www.ragincrab.com
Roy’s Restaurant: The Hawiian-fusion restaurant will serve a four-course with multiple appetizer, soup/salad and dessert options, but the price depends on the entree, ranging from jumbo tiger prawns (with garlic shoyu udon noodles., shiitake mushrooms and cilantro) for $65 to the “Surf & Turf & Surf” (butter-roasted Maine lobster tail, filet mignon, jumbo lump crab cake) for $89. For the full menu, click here. 2840 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 972-473-6263, https://www.roysrestaurant.com
The Rustic: The Uptown venue is taking a different tack on Valentine’s Day and will celebrate Singles Awareness Day instead. The first 50 customers to arrive will receive a free cocktail (hashtag: #Bourbonismyboyfriend), tank top and bourbon sampling from Jim Beam. Maybe you’ll arrive single but leave as part of a couple: Dating app Bumble will host icebreakers and speed-dating games. DJ Christy Ray will play breakup songs from 7 to 10 p.m. Courtney Kerr, formerly of the Bravo TV series “Most Eligible Dallas” and “Courtney Loves Dallas” and more, will host. Admission is free. 3656 Howell St., Dallas, 214-730-0596, http://therustic.com, event info on Facebook
Seasons 52: Not content to have just one Valentine’s Day special, the wine bar/grill has something going almost every night during Valentine’s Week. During “A Mini for Your Mini,” on Feb. 10, children under 12 will receive a free “Mini Indulgence” (flavors inlcude mocha macchiato and pecan pie). On Feb. 11, customers can get a class of Loveblock Pinot Noir and a flatbread for $15. Feb. 12 is “Galentine’s Day,” including mini bottles of Riondo Prosecco for $5. Feb. 13 is “Endless Bubbly,” with “endless bubbles of Riondo Prosecco for $14.95 with purchase of an entree. And couples who get engaged on Valentine’s Day at Seasons 52 will receive a complimentary champagne toast at their “special table” every time they dine in the restaurant for a year. 8687 N. Central Expressway (NorthPark Center), Dallas, 214-361-5252; also 7300 Lone Star Drive Suite C100, Plano, 972-312-8852, https://www.seasons52.com
TJ’s Seafood: The Preston-Royal location will serve a special Valentine’s Day menu featuring an amuse bouche (caviar on roasted marble potato); soup and salad (the soup, cream of purple cauliflower, sounds colorful); appetizer and choice entree: surf & turf (ancho-rubbed beef tenderloin medallions with butter-broiled lobster tail); grilled Bay of Fundy salmon or jumbo butternut squash tortellini and spinach Alfredo; dessert. $65 per person; add an additional $15 for the surf & turf. Optional wine pairing an additional $35. If you’re really in the mood to splurge, order the Osetra caviar platter, which is $140. For the full menu, go here (note that it’s two pages). 6025 Royal Lane No. 110, Dallas, 214-691-2369, https://www.tjsseafood.com. The Oak Lawn location will not — repeat, WILL NOT — be serving the Valentine’s Day menu but will be open and taking reservations. 4212 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-219-3474.
TNT/Tacos and Tequila: Blue Mesa Grill’s younger sibling will offer a special Valentine’s menu for two from Feb. 14 through 16, and the part with the 64-ounce pitcher of OG Rocks Margaritas quickly got our attention. Also on the menu: queso fundido (available in “drunken veggie” or ground-beef/chorizo form), choice of red-chile crusted salmon or carne asada, and a chocolate volcano dessert. $75 per couple. Dinner only, starting at 5 p.m. 2800 Routh St. Suite 155, Dallas, 469-518-7888, https://tacosandtequilatnt.com
Upside West Village: If you want to take some Feb. 14 pressure off yourself, check out this rooftop lounge’s four-course Valentine’s Day-themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16. Choice of three appetizers (crushed avocado toast, chicken-bacon flatbread or Gulf crab lettuce cups), three first-course options (avocado puff pastry, crispy fried chicken or balsamic roasted vegetable kebab); three entree options (wild mushroom omelet, Texas caviar ranchero or chicken enchiladas “swizzo”) and two dessert choices (crepe suzette or Mexican vanilla panna cotta). $35 per person. For reservations, email reservations@upsidewestvillage.com. 2950 Cityplace West Blvd. (eighth floor of the Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown), Dallas, https://www.upsidewestvillage.om
Comments