At Enchiladas Ole, a cheesesteak with brisket and a ’10 best’ queso

What’s Texas’ version of a Philly cheesesteak?

Enchiladas Ole came up with the answer:

It’s loaded with:

▪ Smoked brisket,

▪ Grilled onions,

▪ And lots of queso.

The tiny Fort Worth restaurant, voted one of the 10 best Tex-Mex restaurants in Texas in a USA Today poll, has added cheesesteaks as a “secret menu” item at the original location and also at the new Ole in the Haltom Theater.

“I was in Philadelphia at Pat’s [Pat’s King of Steaks], this famous old cheesesteak restaurant, and I wondered, how can I do this in Texas?” owner Mary Patino Perez said.

She already smokes her own brisket for enchiladas, tacos and salads.

In Philly, they make steak sandwiches with provolone. (Or Cheez Whiz.)

“I thought, why not make it with my queso?” Perez said.

Instead of a Philly cheesesteak, call it a Cowboys cheesesteak.

It’s made with brisket, jalapeno queso and grilled onions, piled high on fresh bread from nearby Guanajuato Bakery.

On the side, Ole serves hand-cut french fries.

(Not just fresh-cut. They’re actually hand-cut.)

It might be as good as Swiss Pastry Shop’s popular “Fort Worth cheesesteak,” with two advantages: (1) brisket and (2) those fries.

If you haven’t tried it, Enchiladas Ole is known for enchiladas, sauces and toppings. The ancho-chile sauce or the Hatch verde sauce are complicated and craft-style.

Ole’s spicy white-cheddar queso has also been ranked one of the 10 best in Texas (by Austin-based Wide Open Eats).





The other news is the forthcoming new location at the Haltom Theater, a revived 1950s movie theater hosting bands and concerts.

A brisket taco and a “street” chicken enchilada at Enchiladas Ole. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Enchiladas Ole has been serving weekend nights at the Haltom, 5601 E. Belknap St. at Denton Highway (U.S. 377 at Texas 26).

Soon, that’ll become a new second Ole.

Perez has been talking for months about expanding, first to Saginaw (the location didn’t work out) and also to a new development off East Third Street (months away).

The new location will be more convenient for north Tarrant County patrons than the original Ole, 901 N. Sylvania Ave. (north of Race Street). The Haltom City location will serve Sunday brunch, Perez said.

Enchiladas Ole’s Sylvania location is open for lunch daily except Sunday, and for dinner Thursday through Saturday; 817-984-1360, enchiladasole.com.