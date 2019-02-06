A switch: Two Italian restaurateurs team up to open a home-cooking cafe

Hey, Bud! The new Pantego Cafe looks promising. What do you hear?

—Brooks, Fort Worth

Give them credit; Pantego Cafe, 2400 W. Pioneer Parkway, took over a familiar plate-lunch corner and surprised Arlington diners with good food. It’s owned by partners and chefs from Moni’s and Prespa’s, serving a home-cooking breakfast-and-lunch menu open seven days with pies and specials such as pot roast, catfish and chicken-fried steak.

Hey, Bud! What about Valentine’s Day?!

—Last-minute planner

We’ve written about that several times — check DFW.com. At a glance, it looks as if Istanbul Grill and Cafe Modern still have some space, along with skyline-view Branch & Bird. Also try Michaels Cuisine or Piola. In Arlington, check Mac’s Bar & Grill or Roma Trattoria, and in Hurst try La Bistro. (If nothing else works out, Campisi’s.)

Hey, Bud! I read about Brewed opening a Dallas Oak Cliff location. What about the Brewed at the airport?

—Elizabeth, Fort Worth

It’s slow, but the third Brewed pub and coffee cafe will open in April in the international terminal, Terminal D, near Gate 25. That’s the terminal with Wolfgang Puck and Stephan Pyles restaurants along with Reata. The second Brewed will open in a few weeks in the Novel Bishop Arts apartments, 101 W. Davis St.