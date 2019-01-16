Eats Beat

Hey, Bud!: News about Fuel City Tacos, weeknight specials and scratch-made pasta

By Bud Kennedy

January 16, 2019 08:45 AM

Hey, Bud! Fuel City Tacos has expanded the menu. Breakfast all day as well.

—@jkshel on Twitter

No question Fuel City Tacos is much-loved. The gasoline at the mega-convenience stores is almost as cheap as the $1.62 tacos. The menu now includes $5.31 burritos, quesadillas or bowls — a bargain — along with breakfast tacos all day and sides of house-made guacamole and salsa.

Hey, Bud! Do you know where on the World Wide Web I can find a list of local restaurants’ nightly specials? Rosa’s [Cafe] “Taco Tuesday,” Buffalo Bros. “Wing Wednesday,” etc.

—@MeloVelo94 on Twitter

I compile a list here occasionally — I’d also include the nicer specials like Paris 7th’s Tuesday-Wednesday $30 early-bird “bistro menu” before 7:30 p.m. And Theresa’s/Dixie House Cafes serve chicken-fried chicken or steak for $4.99 Mondays and Wednesdays. (Then there’s Enchilada Wednesdays.)

Eats Beat Ep. 121

Donuts, biscuits and cinnamon rolls!

Hey, Bud! Are there any Italian restaurants that make almost everything from scratch, especially pasta and sauce?

—Lou, Burleson

I don’t pretend to know what goes on in the kitchen. But Nonna Tata, 1400 W. Magnolia Ave., is a tiny scratch kitchen run by an owner from Varese, north of Milan. On the higher end, Piattello Italian Kitchen, 5924 Convair Drive, is a four-star chef’s scratch Italian restaurant.

Bud Kennedy's Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy

