Hey, Bud!: News about Fuel City Tacos, weeknight specials and scratch-made pasta

Hey, Bud! Fuel City Tacos has expanded the menu. Breakfast all day as well.

—@jkshel on Twitter

No question Fuel City Tacos is much-loved. The gasoline at the mega-convenience stores is almost as cheap as the $1.62 tacos. The menu now includes $5.31 burritos, quesadillas or bowls — a bargain — along with breakfast tacos all day and sides of house-made guacamole and salsa.

Hey, Bud! Do you know where on the World Wide Web I can find a list of local restaurants’ nightly specials? Rosa’s [Cafe] “Taco Tuesday,” Buffalo Bros. “Wing Wednesday,” etc.

—@MeloVelo94 on Twitter

I compile a list here occasionally — I’d also include the nicer specials like Paris 7th’s Tuesday-Wednesday $30 early-bird “bistro menu” before 7:30 p.m. And Theresa’s/Dixie House Cafes serve chicken-fried chicken or steak for $4.99 Mondays and Wednesdays. (Then there’s Enchilada Wednesdays.)

Hey, Bud! Are there any Italian restaurants that make almost everything from scratch, especially pasta and sauce?

—Lou, Burleson

I don’t pretend to know what goes on in the kitchen. But Nonna Tata, 1400 W. Magnolia Ave., is a tiny scratch kitchen run by an owner from Varese, north of Milan. On the higher end, Piattello Italian Kitchen, 5924 Convair Drive, is a four-star chef’s scratch Italian restaurant.