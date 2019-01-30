A Tim Love truck sighting spurs rumors about his next Fort Worth restaurant

Hey, Bud! Just saw a Tim Love trailer over at [a vacant restaurant]. Know anything about that?
—@ItsMeJavier on Twitter
Love has said he’ll open a restaurant and patio with a garden. He’ll tell us more soon. Meanwhile, he’s doing a Greek gourmet pop-up dinner, Grafeío, Feb. 6-9 in his test kitchen: items like grilled octopus, lobster spaghetti and ouzo-marinated pork skewers; 6 or 8:30 p.m., $125, 817-624-9712.
Hey, Bud! I drove all the way down to Flores Barbecue last weekend and they had run out. What are their hours?
—Charlie, Fort Worth
Here’s the only hour that matters at a great barbecue restaurant: 11 a.m. is opening time. Last weekend, Flores’ Whitney location ran out at 1:40 p.m. as diners wanted a preview of the coming Clearfork restaurant. The Whitney location, 10 miles west of Hillsboro, closes forever on Super Bowl Sunday.
Hey, Bud! Are there any food trucks left? I’m looking for good dessert.
—Olga, Arlington
The Fort Worth Food Park will reopen in spring, and some operators like Gypsy Scoops moved up to a shop. But don’t miss the desserts at farmers’ markets. Sweet Lucy’s Pies, usually at the Clearfork Farmers Market, just made a “best pies” list along with JudyPie in Grapevine.
