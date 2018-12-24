Here’s a Cajun-Texan restaurant to help that New Year’s Day hangover

Nearly every restaurant will gladly help you ring in the New Year.

But fewer want to serve brunch the next morning.

The list of New Year’s brunch suggestions always includes the obvious choices: Joe T. Garcia’s, the Blue Mesa Grill buffet, Little Red Wasp and anywhere serving lots of carbs.

This year, there’s a new option: brunch at Tricky Fish.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The Razzoo’s folks gave us a Tricky Fish location this year, putting a Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast seafood-shack twist on their menu.

The “tricky” blackened redfish, salmon or tilapia with crawfish etouffee already won Tricky Fish a following.

But the Waterside restaurant has also built a crowd for something other seafood restaurants don’t have: brunch.

On New Year’s Day, Tricky Fish will be serving its brunch menu of items such as fried shrimp and oysters with cheddar-bacon grits, pancakes with berries, andouille sausage eggs Benedict or a bacon double cheeseburger.

This brunch doesn’t have a New Year’s Eve price. That’s part of the draw to Tricky Fish: brunch is two-for-$25 with bananas Foster monkey bread, plus pour-your-own mimosas for another $15.

The regular menu has been impressing patrons more than most local chains. There’s a choice of seafood, po-boys, a burger and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, plus gumbo and a cheddar mac-and-cheese wth grilled chicken or shrimp.

It opens at 11 a.m. daily, 10 weekends and New Year’s Day at 5917 Convair Drive, off Bryant Irvin Road; 817-731-5882, tricky-fish.com.