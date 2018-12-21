At Billy Bob’s, the New Year’s Eve dinner includes a show

We don’t talk often about dinner at Billy Bob’s Texas.
But the country meganightclub is hosting a dinner murder mystery Saturdays and again New Year’s Eve, and the menu alone is worth consideration.
For the Saturday events, a $60 dinner in the 81 Club includes smoked pork loin, brisket and blackened catfish, along with salad, green beans and Hatch chile mac-and-cheese. For dessert, there’s peach cobbler.
On New Year’s Eve, the menu expands to a $99 dinner featuring a carved London broil, smoked chicken and broiled shrimp, along with appetizers of chipotle-raspberry meatballs and a flambéed pear-Brazos Valley blue cheese salad.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The sides on New Year’s Eve are roast asparagus and Hatch chile-cheddar grits, with a cherry cobbler dessert (with Henry’s superpremium dark chocolate ice cream).
That $99 also includes a champagne toast.
The “Lone Star Murder Mystery” series is billed as “where historical meets hysterical.”
For tickets, see billybobstexas.com.
The Billy Bob’s Texas 81 Club is across from the nightclub at 2525 Rodeo Plaza; 817-624-7117, billybobstexas.com.
The club’s regular “Honky Tonk Kitchen” also serves barbecue platters, burgers, chicken-fried steak — your typical Stockyards fare.
(Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que, 301 Stockyards Blvd. in the Billy Bob’s parking lot, opens at 11 a.m. daily; coopersbbqfortworth.com.)
▪ If you’re taking family to see the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive this week, consider lunch at one of the Exchange Avenue restaurants like modern Hunter Brothers H3 Ranch or old-timey Cattlemen’s Steak House. It’s a short walk uphill to chicken-fried steak emporium Horseshoe Hill Cafe, north to Los Vaqueros Restaurant or south to Joe T. Garcia’s.)
Comments