New Year’s Eve: Where to party and ring in 2019 in DFW

At this writing, New Year’s Eve is two weeks away, and there will be a lot going on. So if you’re not planning to go to some friends’ party or just have a calm evening inside, make plans now. And assume, in all nightclub cases, that you will need to make reservations.
Below is an extensive guide to help, and we will be updating as we get more info. We will also publish a New Year’s Eve dining guide this week.
UPDATED Dec. 19 with improved link for tickets for Emerald City Rock the 19 NYE Party at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, and new entres for Wine Fusion Winery in Grapevine and Club Dada in Dallas.
FORT WORTH/TARRANT and more
The big celebrations will be at Sundance Square Plaza, which will have a “late evening of musical entertainment” featuring the Hunter Sullivan Band, who will perform from 10:30 p.m. till the countdown begins for 2019, and at the new Texas Live! in Arlington, which has a big entry listed below. (Portable seating is allowed at Sundance Square Plaza, but no outside food or drinks; Plaza restaurants such as Bird Cafe and Del Frisco’s Grille will be open and doing special NYE menus.)
Alley Cats Entertainment in Arlington will have two NYE parties. The family party is 6:30-10:30 p.m. and includes a pizza buffet from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and unlimited soft drinks. The countdown party is 11 p.m.- 2 a.m. and includes glow bowling, music, rock climbing, laser tag and video games. 2008 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. 817-784-2695, alleycatsbowl.com
Alley Cats Entertainment in Hurst will also have two NYE parties. The adults only (ages 21 and up) party from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. will be in the Upper Alley with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, hors d’oeuvres from 10 p.m. to midnight and half-price game cards for the duration of the party. Advance tickets are $45.99. Tickets will also be available at $49.99 per person at the door. The family-friendly party will be downstairs and feature a kid-friendly menu from 8 to 10:30 p.m. and a kids balloon drop with party favors at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are pre-sale for $29.99 and $34.99 at the door. 609 NE Loop 820, Hurst. 817-589-0523, alleycatsbowl.com
Ampersand in the West 7th area will host NYE 2019 with a balloon drop, confetti cannons and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. General admission is $20, VIP Pre-Sale $100, Tables: $900-$2,400. 3009 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. 682-240-6831, https://www.ampersandfw.com
Bar Louie in Crockett Row on West 7th will host a “Louie New Year’s Black & White Masquerade Party” that will include live music by Chasing Rent and their specialty New Year’s Eve cocktail, the Velvet 19. Tickets are $50 and include admission, four drink tickets, party favors and champagne toast. 2973 West 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-566-9933, more info at @BarLouieWest7th on Facebook. The North East Mall location will have a similar but scaled-down event for $20; 1101 Melbourne Road, Suite 6600, 817-537-0440, info at @BarLouieNorthEastMall on Facebook
Bass Hall: It might not exactly be a party, but the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s “New Year’s Eve: My Sinatra” is an elegant and swingin’ way to see in the new year. Vocalist Cary Hoffman and the symphony will perform more than 20 Sinatra songs in this tribute. $50-$115; limited ticket availability online, so call 817-665-6000 for tickets. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; for more info, click here.
Billy Bob’s Texas in the historic Stockyards has big NYE festivities with the Toadies in concert on Dec. 30 and the Randy Rogers Band playing on Dec. 31. The Toadies show gets underway at 9 p.m. on Sunday evening and tickets are $16 for general admission and $30 for pit access. For New Year’s Eve, Randy Rogers Band takes the stage at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $40-$55 for reserved. 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117, https://billybobstexas.com
City Works in the Shops at Clearfork will host the “Going Out in Style” New Year’s Eve party. There will be a four-hour premium open bar from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $100 prize for the “Snappiest Dresser,” passed appetizers and a photo booth. Tickets are $80 or $90 after Dec. 25. 5288 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth, 682-207-1500, https://www.cityworksrestaurant.com. The Frisco location will have a similar event, but prices are $90 or $100 after Dec. 25. 3680 The Star Blvd., Suite 1300, Frisco, 469-850-1850, https://www.cityworksrestaurant.com/frisco
The Cliffs Resort at Possum Kingdom Lake: If you’re up for a road trip, the resort will have a casino night and New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. Hotel packages are available. There will also be a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Chaparral Grille; $55 dinner price includes admission to party. Reservations required for dinner; call 940-779-4505. For more information, visit @CliffsResort on Facebook.
Coyote Ugly Saloon in the West 7th area will host “A Night Under the Stars” for its New Year’s Eve party. There will be over $1,000 in giveaways, a champagne toast, balloon drop and drink specials. Admission starts at $15 with tables packages ranging from $75-$200 at coyoteuglysaloon.com/nye.ftw. 3005 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, (817) 813-8459, @cusFW on Facebook
Dave & Buster’s will host “D&B New Year’s Eve Celebration.”Dinner buffet includes: glazed short ribs, garlic chicken, Caesar salad, fresh-baked rolls with butter, garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley. Premium packages are $57.88 per person and include the buffet, $15 Power Card and unlimited soft drinks. The VIP package is $79.68 per person and also includes two premium drink tickets, $20 Power Card and unlimited video game play. 2525 Rio Grande Blvd., Euless, 817-786-1607, daveandbusters.com
Division Brewing: The Arlington brewery/taproom’s third anniversary just happens to coincide with New Year’s Eve. This one will feature “returning favorites, new brews and ... spiffy glassware.” Big Kat Burgers will provide food. 506 E. Main St., Arlington, 682-276-1276, https://divisionbrewing.com
Fat Daddy’s Fort Worth: The north Fort Worth location will host “Poo Year’s Eve” with local favorites Poo Live Crew performing. $15 cover; $100 table reservation for four. More info at Facebook Events. Call 817-768-2960 to reserve a table. 6730 Fossil Bluff Drive, Fort Worth, https://fatdaddyslive.com/fortworth
Fat Daddy’s Mansfield: The Mansfield location will host “All-Star Country New Year’s Eve” with American Honkytonk Bar Association (a Garth Brooks tribute act), Gunpowder and Lead (Miranda Lambert tribute act) and King George (George Strait tribute). $15 cover; $100 table reservation for four. To reserve a table call 817-453-0188. 781 W. Debbie Lane, Mansfield, https://fatdaddyslive.com/mansfield
The Flying Saucer in Sundance Square will have a New Year’s Eve party with live music performed on the patio starting at 9 p.m.; free champagne toast at midnight. Dinner options will be off-menu and include New York strip steak, calamari and grilled mahi mahi. Tables can be reserved for $100, to seat up to four people; each additional person will be $25, and there will be a $10 cover. 111 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth, 817-336-7470, beerknurd.com
Free Play Arlington: “Party Like it’s 2088,” eh? Apparently in 2088, there will be “revelry, champagne, games, food, montages and confetti” as well as unlimited arcade gaming (during the NYE party), “NYE swag from the past, present and future,” a retro ball-drop montage and more. Confetti launchers distributed at 11:40 p.m.; food service till 1; last call at 1:45 a.m. Likely to sell out, but tickets ($21) were still available early Friday afternoon (Dec. 28) at http://freeplayarlington.com/newyears. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 400 E. South St., Arlington, 682-302-1178, http://freeplayarlington.com
Fort Worth Live: The downtown music venue will present “NY Eve on NY Time,” featuring Courtney Patton and Jason Eady. Countdown and toast at midnight Eastern/11 p.m. Central, “ so you can get home before the crazies, or make it to another party.” $22-$180. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 306 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-945-8890, tickets at Ticketfly
Haltom Theater: The historic theater on East Belknap Street will reopen in a big way on Dec. 31, with a New Year’s Eve party featuring Metal Shop, “The Greatest 80s Hair Metal Rock Band.” According to the Haltom Theater website, a ticket to the show will also get you a complimentary meal at the theater’s new restaurant. Tickets: $25. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 9. For tickets, click here. 5601 E. Belknap St., 682-250-5678, http://www.haltomtheater.com
Hooky Bar in the West 7th area will do a Black and White boots-and-bubbles-themed New Year’s Eve party. There will be a free champagne toast at midnight, party favors all night and limited tables reservations available. $20 cover, doors open at 8 p.m. 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. 817-945-2839, https://www.hookybar.com
Landmark Bar & Kitchen in the West 7th neighborhood is the spot for Landmark New Year’s Eve. The party will feature $1,000 in door prizes, $500 cash and balloon drop, confetti cannons, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Regular admission is $15, VIP is $20 and Balcony VIP tickets are $45. VIP packages range from $400-$1,400. Tickets are on sale at LandmarkFW.com. 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, 817-984-1166
Main at South Side: The South Main Village music venue will have a black-light party with music by Pastel Dynasty, Starbass Laboratories, Todd Faroe and DJ Jim Vallee. From Facebook: “Free toast at midnight (perhaps champagne, perhaps actual toast?”). Free; begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. 1002 S. Main St., Fort Worth, https://massfw.com
Martin House Brewing Company: The brewery just east of downtown Fort Worth will have a NYE Weekend Party that will run four days, Dec. 28-31: The Riverside Lounge taproom will be open regular hours each day, with three special beers tapped each day, including such adventurous choices as John Wright’s Avocado Beer (7 percent ABV; described on the Facebook events page as “some weird avocado beer John made up”; Dec. 28), Best Maid Pickle Beer (5.5 percent, pickle-juice gose, Dec. 30), Cry Baby (5.2 percent, sour ale with bubblegum and oranges, Dec 30), and Erebreakfast (12.99 percent, Scotch barrel-aged imperial stout with coffee, maple syrup and cinnamon) and more. Food trucks on Dec. 29-31. For the full beer list, visit the Facebook Events page. 220 S. Sylvania Ave. No 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177, http://martinhousebrewing.com
New Years in the Funk: At press time, the location was still secret for this inaugural New Year’s bash, described as a “warehouse party [that] has been conceptualized to bring in 2019 through form, sound & culture by combining sculptural & light installations with selected musical performances.” All we know is that it’s a “secret warehouse on the South Side of Fort Worth.” Live music from Medicine Man Revival, C.S. Armstrong, Picnictyme, Ronnie Heart and Asa Ace. Food from Taco Heads. General admission is $45; VIP admission is $100. For tickets and updates, visit the New Years in the Funk 2018 events page on Facebook.
Old Texas Brewing Co.: The Burleson brewpub will have a rooftop New Year’s Eve party on its Skybar, featuring music by rock/alternative/grunge party band Blacklist. “Dress to impress,” it says. $10 cover includes appetizer buffet and champagne toast. No reservations; first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. 112 W. Ellison St., Burleson, 817-447-2337, https://oldtexasbrewing.com, event info on Facebook
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar in downtown will host its annual New Year’s Eve party complete with light hors d’oeuvres, party favors, singing and a bottle of champagne. Doors open at 7 p.m and show starts at 8 p.m. For pricing or reservations, call 817-335-7383. 621 Houston St., Fort Worth, https://www.petesduelingpianobar.com
Proper: The cocktail bar near the east end of Magnolia Avenue will host “Ringing in the New Year,” with no cover, special drink menu, midnight champagne toast and “Phil’s good-luck peas.” 409 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-984-1133, http://www.propermagnolia.com, more info on Facebook.
Reservoir-Bar, Patio & Kitchen in the West 7th neighborhood will host a New Year’s Ball with party favors, balloon drop, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and sounds by DJ Mark McEuen. General admission is $10 pre-sale with $20 the night of the event. Table reservations are free but the party has to spend a minimum of $100 on night of event and it can be a mixture of food or drinks. Bottle service is also available for $250 per bottle. 1001 Foch St., Fort Worth. 817-334-0560, http://www.bar-reservoir.com
Scat Jazz Lounge in downtown will have its 11th annual NYE event with the NYE Party with Red Young & his Hot Horns. Tickets are $85-$650 and include admission, party favors, passed finger foods, balloon drop, & champagne toast at midnight. 111 W. 4th St. No. 11, Fort Worth, 817-870-9100, http://www.scatjazzlounge.com
Stagecoach Ballroom: The East Belknap Street venue will present “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve With Rob Dixon & Lost Cowboy Band.” Along with the band (traditional country and Top 40 dance music), there’ll be black-eyed peas with cornbread, a champagne toast, balloon drop, prizes and more. $30 in advance (guaranteed table), $35 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.; band start at 8:30; party goes till 1. Reservations at 817-831-2261 or text to 682-250-4119. 2516 E Belknap St., Fort Worth, http://www.stagecoachballroom.com
Tanstaafl Pub: “Arlington’s oldest obscure bar,” as it describes itself on Facebook, will have a New Year’s Eve party from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; it will be a pajama party, “but you can still get fancy if that’s your preference” (and nobody says you can’t do fancy pajamas). Plus there’ll be food and drink specials and free champagne at midnight. 409 N. Bowen Road, Arlington, 817-460-9506, @tanstaaflpub on Facebook.
T&P Tavern in downtown Fort Worth will host a New Year’s Eve party that will only be open to ticket holders. The party costs $50 and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, guaranteed seating, party favors, champagne toast and live concert by Big Mike beginning at 8 p.m. $20 tickets are also available but do not include seating or the buffet. 221 W. Lancaster Ave. No. 1000, Fort Worth. 817-885-8878, tptavern.com.
Texas Live! in the Arlington Entertainment District will Lone Star NYE Live, which features VIP seating, live music and all-star DJs, specialty drink packages, NYE-themed party favors, cash cannon blasts, champagne toast with the midnight countdown. NBC 5’s “Lone Star NYE Live” television special will be broadcast from Texas Live! and will feature the Dallas skyline fireworks spectacular. Silver-level ticket holders ($75-$99) receive four drink tickets and party favors. Gold-level ticket holders ($99-$150) enjoy dinner, four drink tickets and party favors. Platinum-level ticket holders ($300) receive an exclusive-dinner in the Choctaw VIP Lounge, four drink tickets and party favors. Limited at-the-door tickets will be available for general admission ($25.) Hotel packages are also available. 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, 817-852-6688, http://texas-live.com
Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen in the West 7th area will host “TXR NYE 2019.” The party will feature a live countdown on their 168-square-foot Megatron screen, $1,000 cash and prize balloon drop, confetti cannon, deluxe party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. DJs will be playing EDM, Top 40 and hip-hop. General admission is $20, VIP $25, Ultra VIP $45 and table packages range from $500-$2,900. 945 Foch St., Fort Worth., 817-887-9797, https://www.texasrepublicfw.com
Topgolf’s Big NYE Bash will feature live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and an unforgettable midnight celebration. There is an option to upgrade to the VIP experience for exclusive access to an all-inclusive Premium NYE Feast with carving station and a bottle of bubbly to share with friends. All New Year’s Eve packages include unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for up to six guests, front- row seats to a midnight fireworks show and party favors to help celebrate NYE. 2201 E 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-349-4002. (Topgolf also has locations in Dallas, Allen and The Colony). Topgolf.com/us
The TUB Bar: The bar just east of downtown Fort Worth will have a “Blackligt Masquerade” New Year’s Eve party (from Facebook: “For those artistic ones, you can black light paint and design your mask right on your face.”) Champagne toast at midnight and black-eyed peas. More info at Facebook Events page. 2500 E.. 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-222-9500, @thetubtx on Facebook.
Twilite Lounge in the Near Southside neighborhood will host its NYE Bash with a DJ set from Danny Balis and Chad Stockslager from Bastards of Soul. There will be a soundtrack of all old-school soul all night, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and no cover. 212 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth, 817-720-5483, http://thetwilitelounge.com
Varsity Tavern will undoubtedly be packed on NYE. There is a $20 cover and table packages ranging from $500-$2,000. For reservations, call 817-999-2854. 1005 Norwood St., Fort Worth, https://www.varsitytavern.com
The Whiskey Garden in the West 7th corridor will host its New Year’s Eve party with sounds by DJ D-Roz, General admission is $10. Table packages include: Silver — $300 includes entry for 6, 1 bottle of Tito’s, 1 bottle of champagne, and mixers and the option to add a 375 ml bottle of Jagermeister for $50; Gold - $500 includes entry for 10, 2 bottles of Titos, 1 bottle of champagne, and mixers and the option to add a 375ml bottle of Jagermeister for $50. 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. 682-312-7708, http://www.thewhiskeygarden.com
Wine Fusion Winery: The Grapevine winery wuill have a New Year’s Eve party featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres, bottomless champagne for $20, live DJ, a full wine list, hard ciders and a complimetary glass of champagne at midnight. No cover. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31, 603 S. Main St., Grapevine, 817-442-8466, http://winefusionwinery.com, event info on Facebook
The Yard will host Fort Worth Neon New Year’s Eve. The party includes a live DJ playing hip-hop, electro, Top 40 and old-school music, open bar, rooftop with downtown views, live countdown, champagne toast at midnight, party favors and late night tacos. Tickets (which include access to the open bar) are: General admission $55, VIP $60 and Ultra VIP $75. Table packages are $500-$950. 3017 Morton St, Fort Worth, 817-353-2073, https://www.theyardfw.com
Zuri Lounge inside the Lux Hotel & Spa will host 2019 New Year’s Eve with entertainment by Greg Smith and Blues Revue Band. There will be a champagne toast at midnight and a balloon money drop. Dress is formal. Tickets are $20-$35 and hotel room packages are available.117 S. Watson Road, Arlington. 817-633-4000. tickets at eventbrite.com
DALLAS AND BEYOND
The 9th Annual Dallas NYE Ball will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Dallas. The event features three party floors (two banquet rooms and one club). There will be a casino, NYE jackpot, party games, exclusive VIP booths, complimentary party favors, live DJs and more. Tickets are $50-$75 and VIP Table packages are $150-$1,000. Doors open at 7 p.m. 1015 Elm St., Dallas., 214-609-9587, tickets at evenbrite.com
Alamo Drafthouse Cedars is the spot for the Vetted Well Presents the ‘90s New Year’s Eve Party. The party will feature 90s movies on the back patio, a live DJ spinning the greatest radio & soundtrack hits of the decade, 90s themed cocktails, party favors and a premium view of the Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular. Tickets are $30. 1005 S. Lamar St., Dallas, tickets at https://drafthouse.com
Backdoor Comedy: The comedy club will have a “Backdoor Comedy’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Bash With Paul Varghese & Friends”; also appearing will be 2014 “Funniest Comic in Texas” winner Linda Stogner, as well as Jan Noron from the feature film “Losing Faith” and Johnny Elbow from NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Two shows: 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; tickets for the early show are $29 per person and include a ticket to a future show. Tickets for the late show, which will also include ticket to a future show, party favors, a midnight champagne toast and dancing after the show with DJ Stylz, are $50. 8250 N Central Expressway, Dallas (in the DoubleTree hotel), 214- 328-4444, http://www.backdoorcomedy.com
Beau Nash cocktail lounge will host “New Year’s Eve with Moët Chandon.” Party favors will be provided and entert DJ Ducati will perform from 7 p.m. to midnight. Food will be available for purchase throughout the evening. There is no cost to attend but RSVP is requested. 400 Crescent Court, Dallas (inside the Hotel Crescent Court), 214-871-3200, crescentcourt.com/dining/beau-nash
The Bomb Factory will host its NYE party with live music, food, drinks, confetti and balloon drop, a photo booth and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $69 and $199 for access to open bar. Food upgrade is available for $29. Doors open at 8 p.m. 2713 Canton St., Dallas, 214-932-6501, https://www.thebombfactory.com
Candleroom will host its New Year’s Eve 2019 party with party favors, a champagne toast and entertainment by DJ Mike B. Single tickets are $40, couples tickets are $70. Doors open at 9 p.m. 5039 Willis Ave., Dallas. 214-370-4155, http://candleroomdallas.com
Citizen in Uptown will kick off its New Year’s Eve party with a complimentary glass of champagne when doors open at 9 p.m. Phathead will be on hand to provide the entertainment. General admission is $50, VIP is $75 and Ultra VIP is $100. Table packages are $1,500, $1,950 and $2,500. 2923 Fairmount St., Dallas, 469-810-5923. citizendallas.com/nye
Club Dada will present “NYE with Faded DeeJays,” a Dallas-based collective consisting of five DJs and one M.C. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31, 2720 Elm St., Dallas, 214-748-5105, https://www.dadadallas.com
Cool River Cafe in Las Colinas will have a New Year’s Eve party with Good Question Band performing live. There will be party favors, champagne specials, a balloon drop and more. Tickets are $20 for general admission and VIP packages start at $125. 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, https://www.coolrivercafe.com
DEC on Dragon in the Design District will host “Miracle at Midnight,” which will provide a perfect vantage point for the Reunion Tower New Years Eve countdown and firework extravaganza. The event benefits Miracle Charities, which has partnered with the Child Life Department of Children’s Health and Folds of Honor. Tickets are $125. 1414 Dragon St., Dallas, 214-797-0947, miracleatmidnight.com
Don’t Tell Supper Club: The restaurant/nightclub/entertainment venue says that it will “adapt ‘The Greatest Showman’ “ for New Year’s Eve partygoers, with “guest DJs, outrageous stunts and over-the-top performances.” Dinner seatings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (four-course meal, $100 per person) and 9 to 10:30 p.m. ($125 per person); late-night door entrance (after 10 p.m.) $25. More information on Facebook Events page. 2026 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-432-8282, https://donttellsupperclub.com
EPIC Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie will host “An EPIC New Year’s Celebration” with a DJ, multiple ball drops, raffles, duck races, and other activities. General admission allows all-day swimming and the exclusive admission allows for access to the premium Prime Rib Buffet, as well as entry into the raffle prizes. Tickets are $29-$69. 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, 972-337-3131, https://epicwatersgp.com
Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck at Reunion Tower will host its “Unforgettable Party on Cloud 9”with light bites, entertainment by DJ Jason Esquire, a photo booth and a champagne toast at midnight. The theme of the party is “Tower En Blanc - Your Grand Fashion White Attire.” General admission is $250 at eventbrite.com. 300 Reunion Blvd. East, Dallas, 214-571-5784, http://wolfgangpuck.com
Foundation Room at House of Blues will host a New Year’s Eve party with a five-course dinner at $75 per person, lounge and bottle service packages, live music featuring the band Electrik Ants and DJ Fugue, plus a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are available by calling 214-978-4868. 2200 N. Lamar St., Dallas. houseofblues.com/dallas
Gatsby’s Penthouse New Year’s 2019 will take place in Uptown at the Le Meridien Stoneleigh Penthouse. The party is described in its release as “a trip back into the Roaring Twenties when women were known as eccentric flappers and men spared no expense to be the big cheese.” Tickets are $139-$1,495. 2927 Maple Ave., Dallas, tickets at eventbrite.com
Gilley’s Dallas: Networking group Serious Casual Social will present “NYE 2019 ‘The Loft’ “ at Gilley’s, with open bar, midnight champagne toast, music by DJ Marv and more. Tickets: $150, available here. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31, 1135 S. Lamar St., Dallas; more information at Facebook Events page.
Happiest Hour in the Harwood District will host the NYE Megaparty. The largest patio in Dallas that also happens to be mere steps from American Airlines Center and the annual NYE Dallas Stars game will feature entertainment from live DJs and balloon drops until 2 a.m. General admission is $40 and VIP tables that feature exclusive rooftop access start at $1,500 at happiesthourdallas.com. 2626 Olive St., Dallas, 972-528-0067, http://www.happiesthourdallas.com
Harlowe MXM: The Deep Ellum club/restauarnt will host “Midnight in Paris,” described as “a raging Parisian party” with food and cocktail specials, a live DJ, and complimentary champagne toast. 2823 Main St., Dallas, 214-624-3310, https://www.harlowemxm.com
Henry’s Majestic: The Uptown restaurant-bar will have a “Let’s Go Back to the ‘80s NYE Party.” Not a lot of details here, but there will be “rad drink specials,” as well as food specials, retro entertainment and a free champagne toast. For updates, follow the Henry’s Majestic Facebook page. 4900 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 469-893-9400, http://www.henrysmajestic.com
The Hilton Anatole Hotel is the spot for the popular Emerald City Band’s “Rock the ’19: The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party.” Ticket options begin at $85 and go up to $2,050. 2201 N Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, tickets at https://www.ecnye.com
Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre is the spot for “98.7 KLUV Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.” The party will features areception buffet including a carving station, an open bar with well drinks, party favors, a champagne toast and exciting balloon drop at midnight. Tickets are $125 and hotel room packages are available at hilton.com. 5410 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Dallas. 972-934-8400, hilton.com
Hotel ZaZa in Uptown will host a “NYE Soiree” featuring DJs and dancing, multiple courses of passed hors d’oeuvres, complimentary party favors and a lavish midnight countdown and champagne toast. Tickets are $75 and bottle service is available. #STAYZAZA NYE room packages are also available. 2332 Leonard St., Dallas, 214-468-8399, https://www.hotelzaza.com
The Hyatt Regency Dallas is offering an NYE Package with a front row seat to the Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular. The package provides access to the Reunion Tower fireworks viewing area, a bottle of champagne, two souvenir champagne flutes, New Year’s Day brunch for two and an late checkout. Book at HyattRegencyDallas.com with promo code FIREWK. 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas. 214-651-1234
Legacy Food Hall: The Plano dining hall will be all about the party — the 21-and-over party — with “Bubble and Bow Ties” from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve. Bubble bar, cocktails, prize-filled balloon drop, photo ops and more. 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, 972-846-4255, https://legacyfoodhall.com
Lights All Night: It doesn’t take place on New Year’s Eve, but it still calls itself “the longest-running end of the year party,” and it has a new partnershop with DreamHack, the world’s largest computer-gaming and lifestyle festival, meaning that there will be a “video-game experience and lounge” to go along with the electronic dance music, lasers, strobes and other effects. Dec. 28-29, Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas; tickets, schedules and other info at https://lightsallnight.com
Moxie’s Grill & Bar in Uptown will host its New Year’s Eve party with party favors, a champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, red carpet with a step-and-repeat and entertainment by DJ NVS. The event is 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Party tickets are $50, Dine & Play packages are $85 and VIP tables are $600-$2,500. 100 Crescent Court, Dallas, 469-687-0050, us.moxies.com
106.1 KISS FM’s New Year’s Eve Hosted by Kellie Rasberry will be at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park. Doors open at 8 p.m. with entertainment provided by Official KiddNation DJ Mike Morse. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets include dinner and drinks. General admission tickets are $142 and couples admission is $275. 5805 Granite Parkway, Plano, tickets at eventbrite.com
Perot Museum of Nature and Sceince is the site for the “4th Annual Beats and Bubbly NYE Bash.” The black-tie affair runs from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $110 and VIP tickets, which include three drink tickets and access to the VIP lounges that include hors d’oeuvres and light bites, are $160. 2201 N. Field St., Dallas, info at Beats & Bubbly NYE 2019 events page on Facebook
One Sette in Uptown will host a “NYE 2019 Prohibition Party” for those who want to “Party like ‘1929 and hang with the rum-runners and bootleggers of Dallas.” Elegant attire is encouraged. Doors open at 10 p.m. General admission tickets are $50 for pre-sale and $100 at the door. Table packages are available by calling 214-258-6799. 2614 McKinney Ave., Dallas. onesette.com
Pinstack: All locations of the bowling/dining/entertainment complex will have a New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. Food-and-beverage stations, state-of-the art bowling, unlimited video games, cash bar, complimentary champagne toast for 21 and over. Tickets: $30-$70 plus service charges; for tickets, go here. 635 Central Expressway North, Allen, 972-869-2695; 2750 West I-635 (LBJ Freeway), Irving, 214-765-2695; 6205 Dallas Parkway, Plano, 972-781-2695; https://pinstackbowl.com
Playground Bar Uptown will host Uptown Neon New Year’s Eve featuring an open bar, heated patios, multiple bars, a complimentary champagne toast, late-night tacos and more. Tickets are $65-$85 and table reservations are $500-$950. 2908 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 214-953-6240, https://www.playgrounduptown.com
Punk Society in Deep Ellum will host its New Year’s Eve party with party favors, a huge balloon drop, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and music by DJ Knew. Pre-sale tickets are $40, general admission is $50 and VIP is $60. Table packages are $800, $1,200, $1,500 and $2,000. 2723 Elm St., Dallas, 214-919-5243, punksocietydallas.com
The Ritz-Carlton in Uptown is the spot for “New Year’s Eve 2019: A Modern Gatsby Experienc”e that features live music by Grammy-winning band the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. The event starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $35. 2121 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 214-922-4848, fearingsrestaurant.com
Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE will feature a 360-degree fireworks spectacular with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects beginning at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Should you opt to stay in that night, the entire fireworks display will be broadcast on NBC 5 and the NBC DFW Facebook page. 300 Reunion Blvd. East, Dallas
Sidebar in Uptown will host “Revel NYE 2019 — A Red & Silver Celebration.” There will be two full-service bars, a balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Red and silver attire is preferred and doors open at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP is $35. Table packages are $900-$1,700. 2626 Howell St. Suite 100, Dallas. 214-549-2428, sidebardallas.com.
SISU Uptown will host the Wonderland NYE 2019 party. The “sophisticated urban playground” across from the Hotel Crescent Court is known for its outdoor pool/cabana parties, but the annual NYE bash hosted by Maxim models Victoria Lace and Crystal McCallum is a red-carpet event that features burlesque dancers, multiple balloon drops before midnight and more. 2508 Maple Ave., Dallas, tickets are $50-$4,600 at wonderlandnye.com.
The Statler will have its Inaugural NYE 2019 Black & White Party in the 15,000-square-foot Statler Ballroom, which will transform into a modern-day re-creation of Truman Capote’s legendary 1966 “Party Of The Century.” The party will feature an open bar, late night cuisine, party flair and entertainment by In10City Band. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Ticket packages range from $100-$720, VIP packages range from $1,000-$10,000 and hotel packages are $1,200-$2,000 at stalernye.com. 1914 Commerce St., Dallas
The Statler will also host the Downtown Party NYE Bash in all of its venues (Scout, Bourbon & Banter, Waterproof, Fine China) until 2 a.m. Live entertainment by Think Big & The Bulletproof Brass Band and DJs Greg Watton, Micheal Jerome, Willie Trimmer and DJ Zekk. $40 advance tickets available or $50 at the door (does not include access to Ballroom event). 1914 Commerce St., Dallas, info at The Statler — The Downtown NYE Bash events page on Facebook.
Theory Nightclub in Uptown will have its NYE 2019 party that includes a complimentary glass of champagne and the biggest visual countdown and midnight drop in town on their over-sized LED screen. Tickets are $45-$140. 2912 McKinney Ave., Dallas. 888-379-1411, https://www.theoryuptown.com
The Tipsy Alchemist will host its New Year’s Eve party with $35 pre-sale tickets ($50 at the door) that includes guaranteed entry, party favors, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a balloon drop. Table packages are $400-$1,500. 2101 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, 469-899-7080, thetipsyalchemist.com
VNYL in the Shops at Legacy will host “A Fashionable New Year’s Eve 2019”. The red-carpet event will get underway at 9:30 p.m. This exclusive event in the two-story nightclub is limited to 350 people. General-admission tickets are $50, VIP tickets are $100 and VIP tables are $1,000. 5800 Legacy Drive Suite C-11, Plano. 469-910-0738, legacyvnyl.com
The W Dallas-Victory Hotel will have the NYElectric party in Altitude (formerly Ghostbar) room that sits 33 floors atop Victory Park. Tickets are $119-$2,049. 2440 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com
WinStar World Casino & Resort in southern Oklahoma will usher in 2019 with a star-studded lineup across four nights featuring Chris Young (Dec. 28), Eddie Izzard (Dec. 29), Steve Miller Band (Dec. 30) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (Dec. 31). 777 Casino Ave., Thackerville, Okahoma. 800-622-6317, https://www.winstar.com
Jay Betsill is a Fort Worth-based freelance writer. Follow him on Twitter at @TheFamousJay
