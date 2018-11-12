Jay Jerrier’s Journey To Cane Rosso

From finding the perfect pizza in Italy, to opening his 6th Cane Rosso restaurant, Jay Jerrier has followed his passion
More than just pizza on new Cane Rosso menu

By Bud Kennedy

November 12, 2018 09:49 AM

FORT WORTH

The Cane Rosso pizzeria is now a full Italian restaurant.

Owner Jay Jerrier expanded the company’s new menu to Fort Worth this week, adding a choice of eight pastas, three lunch sandwiches and more ways to enjoy the West Magnolia Avenue restaurant.

Besides creative Neapolitan pizzas — yes, the spicy soppessata-honey pizza is still on the menu, along with Heim Barbecue pizzas — Cane Rosso now serves chicken parmesan, Italian beef or meatball sandwiches at lunch.

The pasta platters now include a fettuccine carbonara or Alfredo, penne Bolognese, spaghetti and shrimp scampi. They’re inexpensive: $12-$15, or add chicken, shrimp or meatballs.

The dessert menu is also expanding to include a Neapolitan sundae, banana pudding and dessert pizzas and calzones.

Cane Rosso is open for lunch and dinner daily at 815 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-922-9222, canerosso.com

