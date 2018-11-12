More than just pizza on new Cane Rosso menu

The Cane Rosso pizzeria is now a full Italian restaurant.

Owner Jay Jerrier expanded the company’s new menu to Fort Worth this week, adding a choice of eight pastas, three lunch sandwiches and more ways to enjoy the West Magnolia Avenue restaurant.

Besides creative Neapolitan pizzas — yes, the spicy soppessata-honey pizza is still on the menu, along with Heim Barbecue pizzas — Cane Rosso now serves chicken parmesan, Italian beef or meatball sandwiches at lunch.

The pasta platters now include a fettuccine carbonara or Alfredo, penne Bolognese, spaghetti and shrimp scampi. They’re inexpensive: $12-$15, or add chicken, shrimp or meatballs.

The dessert menu is also expanding to include a Neapolitan sundae, banana pudding and dessert pizzas and calzones.

Cane Rosso is open for lunch and dinner daily at 815 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-922-9222, canerosso.com