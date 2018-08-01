Heim BBQ works great on a pizza, too; here’s where to find it

The great barbecue pizza showdown might be over.

It barely even started. Cane Rosso’s pizza with Heim Barbecue is a fast knockout winner over Fort Brewery & Pizza’s “BBQ Chicken” pizza with Heim Barbecue sauce.

On Tuesdays only, when Heim itself is closed, Cane Rosso makes a special version of its honey-habanero pizza with Heim bacon “burnt ends” as well as the spicy soppressata.

It’s called a “Heim-y” pizza. On Tuesdays, the bacon burnt ends replace bacon marmalade. The flavor is like the regular wood-fired pizza, only more smoky.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Eats Beat Ep. 101 Texas Live news, BBQ flip-flops & restaurant fires, oh my!

At $21, it’s one of the more expensive pizzas in town but worth it.

Cane Rosso is open for lunch and dinner daily (try the biscuits weekends at brunch); 815 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-922-9222, canerosso.com/fort-worth/.

‘BBQ chicken’’ pizza heavy on BBQ sauce

Nearby, Fort Brewery & Pizza is the latest name for the former Zio Carlo and Chimera, and chef Carlo Galotto still makes pizzas with a crisp, stone-oven crust.

When Fort Brewery was bought by the Kent & Co. Wines family, a pizza was promised with barbecue from Heim, a Kent corporate affiliate.

And yes, Fort Brewery has a Heim pizza with chopped brisket and peppered sausage. But it’s not called the Heim pizza. It’s called an “H-Bomb.”

Oddly, if you order a “barbecue pizza,” you don’t get the Heim barbecue pizza.

Instead, you get a grilled chicken-red onion pizza. It’s called a “BBQ chicken pizza” because it’s slathered with Heim sauce.





On a visit this week, the chicken was dull, the red onions way too strong, and the Heim sauce too overwhelming. The pizza was not a credit to the Heim name.

Try the other pizzas. Fort Brewery is open for lunch and dinner daily at 1001 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-923-8000, fortbrewery.com

Heim Barbecue itself is open for lunch and dinner daily except Tuesday. Try the Monday special smoked-brisket burgers; 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, heimbbq.com. A second location will open this fall at 5333 White Settlement Road.

Reservation time for Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week starts Aug. 13, and that means it’s time to get serious about booking reservations.





Crockett Row will host a special kickoff party Aug. 9 featuring tastings from restaurants along Crockett Street.

Count on foods from Cork & Pig, Mash’d, Social House and Terra. among others.

It’s from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 to 10 p.m., featuring foods and wines.

If nothing else, it’ll help you get in shape for Restaurant Week.

The Crockett Row party is $15, 2901 Crockett St.; crockettrow.com or dfwrestaurantweek.com.

▪ More menus are up for Restaurant Week, and you’re missing something if you don’t go to rise n°3 Aug. 13-26.

That’s the Shops at Clearfork souffle salon that has become a casual lunch and weeknight favorite.

Rise’s dinner special those weeks is $39, with $8 of that donated to Lena Pope. The entree choices are a crab souffle, mushroom souffle or a ham-and-Gruyere souffle, with a strawberry souffle or Grand Marnier souffle for dessert.

If you want to go basic, another option is salad, ham-Gruyere sandwich and apple tart.

Rise n°3 is open for lunch and dinner daily in Clearfork, 5135 Monahans Ave., 817-737-7473, risesouffle.com

▪ Another interesting Restaurant Week menu: Fixe Southern Bistro is offering biscuits, salad and fried chicken, shrimp-and-grits or pork shoulder.

It’s a $39 dinner, and there’s also a $20 lunch; open for lunch and dinner daily, 5282 Marathon Ave., 682-707-3965, fixesouthernhouse.com.

The complete list of 20 participating Fort Worth restaurants, nine in Northeast Tarrant County and five in Arlington includes most prime steakhouses and fine-dining restaurants such as Bonnell’s, Eddie V’s, Grace, Il Calabrese, Piccolo Mondo and steakhouses such as Capital Grille, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, Kirby’s and Perry’s..