We were wrong: Crú in Clearfork is much more than a wine bar

OK — we were way wrong about Crú Food & Wine Bar.

Our first review marveled at the wines but said almost nothing about the menu.

That was definitely an oversight. If your favorite wine cafe has closed or changed, do not hesitate.

Go to the Shops at Clearfork and look for Crú, a Dallas-based restaurant from Patrick Colombo of the old Ferré downtown and even older Sfuzzi.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

From its wine-bar beginnings, Crú has grown into a solid restaurant serving entrees such as halibut, chicken piccata or a blue-cheese 6-ounce filet, along with pizzas, sandwiches, salads and weekend burgers.

On two recent visits, Crú excelled at appetizers such as calamari or lobster-shrimp potstickers with roasted chili peppers, at entrees and particularly at a chocolate lava cake dessert.

Pizzas ($12-$16) arrived crisp and inviting, in combinations such as pear-Gorgonzola or sausage-chili pepper.

(On Mondays, the pizza is completely free if you buy a bottle of wine starting at $32.)

Chicken piccata ($23) and a grilled-cheese combo with tomato-basil soup ($11) both excelled. It was tough to turn down a Labor Day special: a three-course filet mignon dinner for $30.

The biggest surprise of the night came at the end. The chocolate lava cake was as rich as the version at much-missed Le Cep Restaurant, and for $9.

A Saturday lunch menu adds a Cobb salad ($12), a burger with fig jam and blue cheese ($13). The Sunday brunch menu expands to add mini-waffles, a BLT pizza or a spinach-zucchini omelet ($13).

An email wine club also includes occasional 2-for-1 brunch offers and holiday deals like last weekend’s $30 three-course special featuring a filet, appetizer and dessert.

Crú is open for dinner weeknights and for lunch or brunch through dinner on weekends; 5188 Marathon Ave., next to the forthcoming Kate Weiser chocolate; 817-737-9463, cruawinebar.com.

▪ Across the street, B&B Butchers & Restaurant is offering a free dinner through Sept. 8. for on-duty first responders.

This is no box lunch — it’s a choice of salmon, beef medallions, sandwiches or burgers, with an appetizer, a side dish and dessert if you ask. See http://www.bbbutchers.com





