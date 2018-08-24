One of Fort Worth’s hidden food-and-drink gems will close for good in late September

LightCatcher Winery, which is in a part of far west Fort Worth that feels more like Hill Country than Fort Worth, announced via a newsletter that it will close in late September because its owners are retiring.
The winery, which is only open Friday-Sunday, will be open at least through Sept. 9, featuring live music from 2 to 4 p.m. each Sunday.
LightCatcher has a tasting room and also serves food, with the kitchen open 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, noon to 8:30 p.m,. Saturdays and noon to 3:30 p.m. Sundays. The winery is open slightly longer hours each day.
LightCatcher opened in 2002 when Caris Turpen, an artist and Emmy-winning cinematographer (for work on the Dallas-shot children’s TV show “Wishbone”), decided to launch a winery on Farm Road 1886, a back road off the Jacksboro Highway.
The winery was listed for sale in early 2017. It was still available as late as November, but according to several real-estate sites, the 4-acre property at what is officially 6925 Confederate Park Road is no longer available.
At the time, Star-Telegram “Eats Beat” reported that Turpen wrote in an online message: “We have now spent 25 years in the wine business and have accomplished major awards and recognitions for our wines and quality of food and service. Now, this having already been our second career, we seek semi-retirement.”
The Star-Telegram put LightCatcher’s patio, nestled in trees in a hilly area, in an “Alfresco Hall of Fame” a few years ago.
