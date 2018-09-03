Max’s Wine Dive has sunk

Houston-based Max’s Wine Dive has closed its Fort Worth location, a year after the company’s Dallas location closed.

A note on the Matisse Street front door announced that “with a heavy heart” Max’s had closed, and invited patrons to visit one of the five other locations.

Known for fried chicken and champagne but mostly for staff turnover, Max’s opened in 2013 under emerging chef Stefon Rishel and quickly developed a reputation as one of the most popular wine bistros and Sunday brunch restaurants in the West 7th corridor.

The wine “dive” concept was meant to seem like a relaxed neighborhood bar. But the restaurant struggled after Rishel left in 2016. It seemed to go through a series of managers, chefs and changes.

Its distinctive Monday brunch for the service industry was off-and-on, and Max’s eventually lost weekend brunch business to newer restaurants a few blocks west in Crockett Row at West 7th.

Max’s is the fourth anchor restaurant in the So7 shops to close, leaving Barcadia, Chuy’s and Pho District, but the smash-hit Zero Degrees, a California-based Asian-Latin fusion chain, is close to opening.

The Max’s closing was first reported by 360 West magazine