Go inside the shark’s mouth to find great tres leches cake

Hey, Bud! What’s the name of the restaurant on Seminary Drive that has a shark attached to the outside? It looks really neat and was packed last Sunday.

—Julia, Fort Worth

El Rincon Jarocho is a seafood restaurant with some of the best tres leches cake in town. Santiago and Veronica Bejarano came from Veracruz and started out as a mobile food vendor selling Veracruz-style shrimp cocktail. They opened El Rincon Jarocho in a former house at 901 W. Seminary Drive and recently added a shark’s-mouth entryway around the front door. The interior is just as colorful. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily except Tuesdays.

Hey, Bud! Is it still Restaurant Week? Where in Arlington?





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

—Caller who’s been out of town

Yes — DFW Restaurant “Week” lasts three weeks every year. It ends Labor Day. In Arlington, try the $39 dinner special at The Keg Steakhouse or the Melting Pot fondue grill in the Highlands, or the $49 special at Restaurant506 in the Sanford House. Elsewhere, look for $20 lunches and $39-$49 dinners at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (lunch specials run until 4 p.m.), Capital Grille, the Classic at Roanoke, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, Eddie V’s, Fixe Southern House, Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse, Michaels Cuisine, Perry’s Steakhouse, Pinstripes Bistro, Redrock Canyon Grill, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Texas de Brazil, Twigs Bistro and Waters.

Hey, Bud! Happen to know if Salt Lick BBQ still plans on opening in Grapevine? I haven’t heard much since it was announced.

—@GuyDubrow on Twitter

@SaltLickBBQ answered before I could: “No news on Grapevine at the moment. We hope to have some soon.”