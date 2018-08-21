In the Stockyards, a tale of 2 Shacks: Does Shake Shack fit?

Hey, Bud! Don’t you think it’s the epitome of chain commercialization to bring in a New York hamburger chain? Shake Shack will be the beginning of the end of the north side’s character.

—A fan of local burgers

Shake Shack isn’t that different from the Love Shack, so I’m not worried about it on the north side. The purpose of the Stockyards shopping center is to bring more tourists, jobs and success, not to protect any business from fair competition. (Did you complain when the Sonic Drive-In opened in front of Billy Bob’s parking?)

Hey, Bud! I’d like to know some restaurants in east Fort Worth or west Arlington that serve genuine Mexican food, not Tex-Mex.

Ed, rather than try to separate “authentic” and Tex-Mex, I’ll simply say that La Rueda on Oakland Boulevard at Meadowbrook Drive is a very good restaurant with a big menu. I’ve liked everything I’ve had there, including the breakfasts. Lucita’s Mexican Cocina, 3912 E. First St., has a great social-media following and continues to grow. Also, you’re not far from Los Jarros in Arlington. For a California-style restaurant, try Chalios near La Gran Plaza mall.

Hey, Bud! You mentioned kolache shops. There’s a good one in Arlington — Kenner’s.





—Arlington kolache customer

True, and I’ve overlooked naming Kenner’s, 2812 S, Cooper St., as the local standard for kolaches and kolbase. Try one of the giant cinnamon rolls. (Other readers also put in a plug for the several Busy B’s Bakery locations.)