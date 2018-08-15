Who bought Jambo’s? Where’s Saint-Emilion? And is it Restaurant Week?

Hey, Bud! What’s changed at the Jambo’s BBQ in Rendon? It reopened.
—Rod, Burleson
Barbie and Waldo Strein, competition barbecue cooks and advisors or several restaurants, have bought the Jambo’s flagship and renamed it Jambo’s Original BBQ Shack. Owner Ashton Stauffer kept the Arlington and Pantego locations. The Streins brought back some former employees and expanded the menu. The infamous Jambo Texan sandwich (six meats on Texas toast) is taller than ever. Jambo’s Original is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, lunch Sunday at 5460 E. Farm Road 1187, between Mansfield and Burleson.
Hey, Bud! When is Saint-Emilion going to reopen?
—Elizabeth, Fort Worth
Saint-Emilion has been open all along. It’s named Paris 7th now, and it moved four blocks east of the old location on West Seventh Street. The former location is scheduled to reopen later as a casual bistro. Paris 7th is open for dinner nightly except Sunday at 3324 W. Seventh St. (Book reservations on Yelp.com.)
Hey, Bud! I’m confused — is it still Restaurant Week?
—Dorothy, Fort Worth
All 35 Fort Worth and Tarrant County restaurants participate through Sunday, and many continue the $39 or $49 dinner specials through Labor Day. Check for your favorite at dfwrestaurantweek.com, and don’t forget the $20 lunch specials at Capital Grille, City Works, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, Del Frisco’s Grille, Fixe Southern House, il Calabrese, La Bistro Italian Grill, both Mercury Chophouses, Next Bistro, Piola, Redrock Canyon Grill, Twigs Bistro and Waters.
