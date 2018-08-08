Lockhart Smoke House serves Kreuz Market BBQ at Texas Live!

Texas Live! is coming to life and Lockhart Smoke House is serving up brisket and other BBQ staples cooked over wood kindled with the coals from Kreuz Market in the beloved barbeque town of Lockhart in central Texas.
Troy Aikman in the Rangers' lineup? Yes, for Texas Live!

By Bud Kennedy

August 08, 2018 02:25 AM

Texas barbecue and Guy Fieri’s tacos will get most of the attention at Texas Live!, but don’t overlook Troy’s.

The new Arlington entertainment project includes six restaurant-bars, some of them in small kiosks but most in sprawling dining areas around a central “living room” called the Arena.

The “Texas Heat” burger at Troy’s in Texas Live! features fried jalapenos and onions, pepper Jack cheese, Sriracha mayo, chipotle-garlic ketchup and a seared jalapeno on top.
Troy’s, named for the Dallas Cowboys’

Troy Aikman

is the closest yet to what Arlington diners have wanted: a signature bar menu with craft cocktails.

OK, so the menu is mostly burgers and salads.

It still has a different twist. The burger choices inclde tuna, pimiento cheese, Korean barbecue or a Frito pie burger.

Appetizers include a spicy chicken flatbread, a Cuban sandwich-quesadilla or tuna poke nachos, plus convntonal wings and dips. The menu also includes a black currant-pine nuts kale salad, not your everyday sports grill fare.

A simpler gameroom-grill, Sports & Social, offers burgers, pizzas, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and “salad flatbreads” with greens and various meats on whole-grain naan.

Lockhart Smokehouse, of course, offers its by-the-pound smoked meat selections familiar from the Dallas location or from relatives’ Kreuz Market legacy in Lockhart.

Lockhart, Troy’s, Pudge’s Pizza (as in Rodriguez) and all restaurants are open for lunch and dinner daily, and a brunch menu will be served weekends in the central arena.

Texas Live! is at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington; call 817-769-1747 for Lockhart, 817-769-1551 for Troy’s, or check the website and Facebook for other restaurants.

