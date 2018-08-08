Troy Aikman in the Rangers’ lineup? Yes, for Texas Live!

Texas barbecue and Guy Fieri’s tacos will get most of the attention at Texas Live!, but don’t overlook Troy’s.

Eats Beat Ep. 102 Big sandwich news and Restaurant Week picks!

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The new Arlington entertainment project includes six restaurant-bars, some of them in small kiosks but most in sprawling dining areas around a central “living room” called the Arena.

The “Texas Heat” burger at Troy’s in Texas Live! features fried jalapenos and onions, pepper Jack cheese, Sriracha mayo, chipotle-garlic ketchup and a seared jalapeno on top. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Troy’s, named for the Dallas Cowboys’

,

is the closest yet to what Arlington diners have wanted: a signature bar menu with craft cocktails.

OK, so the menu is mostly burgers and salads.

It still has a different twist. The burger choices inclde tuna, pimiento cheese, Korean barbecue or a Frito pie burger.

Appetizers include a spicy chicken flatbread, a Cuban sandwich-quesadilla or tuna poke nachos, plus convntonal wings and dips. The menu also includes a black currant-pine nuts kale salad, not your everyday sports grill fare.

A simpler gameroom-grill, Sports & Social, offers burgers, pizzas, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich and “salad flatbreads” with greens and various meats on whole-grain naan.

Lockhart Smokehouse, of course, offers its by-the-pound smoked meat selections familiar from the Dallas location or from relatives’ Kreuz Market legacy in Lockhart.

Lockhart, Troy’s, Pudge’s Pizza (as in Rodriguez) and all restaurants are open for lunch and dinner daily, and a brunch menu will be served weekends in the central arena.

Texas Live! is at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington; call 817-769-1747 for Lockhart, 817-769-1551 for Troy’s, or check the website and Facebook for other restaurants.