Forget baseball. There’s new BBQ in Arlington! All the meaty news on that new smokehouse

In Texas Live!, barbecue comes first.
The first Tarrant County location of Dallas-based Lockhart Smokehouse will open at 7 p.m. Thursday, an hour before other restaurants i the new entertainment complex adjacent to Globe Life Field.
Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint, Sports & Social and Troy’s will follow at 8 p.m. as the $250 million project stages a grand opening party including a Toadies concert.
Arlington police and fire units gave Lockhart workers a special escort July 26 when they transported hot coals from the Dallas location to fire up the Arlington pit.
Lockhart is owned by a granddaughter from the Schmidt family, which made Kreuz Market a success in the city of Lockhart south of Austin.
The restaurant has not announced its regular hours yet. It’s at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Suite 130; 817-769-1747, lockhartsmokehouse.com
