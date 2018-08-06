Lockhart Smokehouse workers load hot coals from the Dallas location into the pit at the new Arlington location.
Lockhart Smokehouse workers load hot coals from the Dallas location into the pit at the new Arlington location. Courtesy photo
Lockhart Smokehouse workers load hot coals from the Dallas location into the pit at the new Arlington location. Courtesy photo

BBQ

Forget baseball. There’s new BBQ in Arlington! All the meaty news on that new smokehouse

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

August 06, 2018 06:00 AM

ARLINGTON

In Texas Live!, barbecue comes first.

The first Tarrant County location of Dallas-based Lockhart Smokehouse will open at 7 p.m. Thursday, an hour before other restaurants i the new entertainment complex adjacent to Globe Life Field.

Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint, Sports & Social and Troy’s will follow at 8 p.m. as the $250 million project stages a grand opening party including a Toadies concert.

Arlington police and fire units gave Lockhart workers a special escort July 26 when they transported hot coals from the Dallas location to fire up the Arlington pit.

Lockhart is owned by a granddaughter from the Schmidt family, which made Kreuz Market a success in the city of Lockhart south of Austin.

The restaurant has not announced its regular hours yet. It’s at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Suite 130; 817-769-1747, lockhartsmokehouse.com

  Comments  