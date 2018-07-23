A new Tex-Mex restaurant south of I-20 fires up the poblano flavor

After 18 years in Fort Worth, it was about time Cancun Mexican Restaurant opened a second location.
The Pina family picked a backroad location — Everman Parkway — but it’s every bit as inviting as their original location on Camp Bowie Boulevard West.
On a visit this week, Cancun served standout Tex-Mex under trying circumstances.
It was 109 degrees outside, but cool inside the shopping-center location 2 miles east of Interstate 35W.
Sunday brunch was over, and the restaurant was empty. Four TVs were poised and ready for Cowboys-season viewing.
Yet a basic chile relleno combination plate ($12.25) proved to be some of the best Tex-Mex south of Loop 820.
The relleno was a large poblano, stuffed with cheese and lightly battered, with a mild ranchero sauce. The platter also included an above-average cheese enchilada in chili sauce, chicken enchilada in green sauce and a crispy taco.
Cancun’s table salsa is mild, but order the hotter molcajete sauce. Cancun also offers the full molcajete dinner in a steaming hot bowl.
Cancun’s signature dishes are the shrimp cocktail, seafood, bacon-wrapped shrimp and flautas.
There’s also a distinctive “Popeye enchiladas” platter of spinach enchiladas in poblano cream sauce ($9.75), along with a grilled chicken breast in poblano ($13.25).
Cancun also serves creamy poblano soup, seldom seen in Texas restaurants ($4.25-$7.50).
“Enchiladas gringas” are made with chicken or beef in flour tortillas and topped with queso ($10.95).
Brunch is served weekends along with the lunch specials. The Cancun in west Fort Worth is also known for the brunch migas, chilaquiles and huevos rancheros (all $7.75).
Both Cancun restaurants also open early for the working-lunch crowd.
The new Cancun is open from 10:30 a.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. weekends for brunch through dinner at 1809 Everman Parkway; 817-708-2878. (It’s BYOB for now.)
The original location is open daily from 10:30 a.m. weekdays for lunch, 10 a.m. weekends for brunch through dinner at 7419 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, 817-696-8810, cancunrestaurant.net or facebook.com/juanpinahfw.
