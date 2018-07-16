Time to book reservations for $39-$49 fine-dining specials: It’s almost DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week actually lasts three weeks in August, but now’s the time to book the best reservations.

Reservations opened Monday for $20 lunches and $39 or $49 fine-dining dinners Aug. 10-Sept. 3, launching the immediate scramble to book the best restaurants by phone or online.





The annual restaurant promotion benefiting the Lena Pope Home children’s agency will open Aug. 9 with a party at Crockett Row in the West 7th neighborhood of Fort Worth.

New this year: Shops at Clearfork locations such as B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Fixe Southern House, Rise n°3 Souffle and even the Pinstripes bowling-bistro.

The “week” is officially Aug. 10-17, but some restaurants extend specials two weeks or even three, though Labor Day weekend.

More than 100 restaurants offer $39 or $49 fine-dining dinner specials; $8-$10 of each check is donated to either Lena Pope or a Dallas-area food bank.

Last year, 90,000 dinners or lunches were served and $800,000 was donated to the charities.

The kickoff event Aug. 9 in Fort Worth will feature music, craft cocktails and tastings at Crockett Row restaurants.





Some of the specials already announced look impressive:

▪ Waters Cuisine in Sundance Square is serving a $49 dinner featuring a choice of filet mignon, Cajun salmon, shrimp-and-grits or Georges Bank scallops, with courses such as executive chef Jon Bonnell’s gumbo and a banana sundae or a double-chocolate ice-cream sandwich;

▪ Piccolo Mondo, Arlington’s top fine-dining Italian restaurant, offers a choice of salmon, a veal chop, seafood over angel-hair pasta or chicken rolatine, with appetizers including escargot.

▪ The Classic at Roanoke will offer both a $49 dinner and a $20 two-course lunch.

Chef Charles Youts’ dinner menu features duck, glazed salmon, chicken breast or Texas pork jägerschnitzel, with a salad and blueberry-lemon bread pudding.

▪ The Del Frisco’s Grille restaurants offer not only a $39 three-course dinner but also a $20 two-course lunch daily until 4 p.m.

Dinner entrees include a filet, prime stroganoff, salmon, pork shank or chicken, with appetizers such as artichoke beignets and a salted-caramel pudding dessert (or Nutella bread pudding).

The lunch specials include salmon, a kale-Brussels sprouts salad with chicken, a double cheeseburger or a prime steak sandwich with a choice of an appetizer or dessert (including molten chocolate cake with raspberry sauce).

▪ Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Fort Worth will serve a $49 special featuring a filet, crab cakes, a New York strip or a garlic-herb stuffed chicken breast, with salad, a side and dessert.

▪ The new City Works Restaurant and sports grill in the Shops at Clearfork isn’t a fine-dining restaurant, but it’s offering specials anyway.

The $39 dinner menu features a jumbo pork chop, salmon or a full rack of ribs, with chowder or beet salad and butterscotch bread pudding.

The $20 lunch pairs the chowder or salad with a bacon cheeseburger, pulled pork or lamb pastrami.

More menus will be posted this week on the website: dfwrestaurantweek.com.

Tipsy Oak ready to fry up the bacon

The first working menu is out for the Tipsy Oak, the new restaurant-taphouse beneath three large oak trees in downtown Arlington’s Urban Union development.

The Oak has been serving practice lunches featuring items like the “Tipsy Smash” burger with a “smashed” patty and toppings such as fried bacon, smoked pork belly or smoked-Gouda queso.

The burger to watch might be the fried-bacon Korean BBQ cheeseburger, with bacon, peppers, onions and barbecue sauce.

There’s also a poutine burger with cheddar curds, jack cheese, gravy and green onions.

Other items include pork-belly quesadillas, fried bacon cheese fries, salads and entrees such as Legal Draft beer-battered fish-and-chips or brisket hash with Division Brewing Porter barbecue sauce.

Do not overlook the “grilled cheese”: It’s made with American and Gouda topped with brisket, roasted jalapenos and onions.

Chef Kevin von Ehrenfried wrote much of the menu for Pouring Glory in Fort Worth, and before that Humperdinks. He’ll bring some of the same ideas.

It’ll be open for lunch and dinner daily. Watch for it at 301 E. Front St., twitter.com/thetipsyoak.

Saviano’s Italian reopens in Euless

Euless favorite Saviano’s Italian Restaurant will reopen Monday after a three-month makeover.

After 23 years, Saviano’s gave the restaurant a complete makeover with new furnishings, floors, light fixtures and plumbing.

More on an upcoming Eats Beat. The restaurant will reopen Monday: 300 N. Main St., Euless, 817-283-3121, https:savianos.restaurant/directions/