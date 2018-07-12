Best barbecue restaurant in Fort Worth area shutters location, going mobile for now after lease dispute

Top-ranked BBQ on the Brazos has closed its original gas-station location and will operate from a trailer until a new location is found, owner John Sanford said Thursday.

Packing and moving his equipment out of his five-year home in the Texaco Plaza, Sanford said he and partner Kathryn Warren couldn't come to a new lease agreement and "it was time to move on."

"Sorry to spring it on everybody," he said: "There was a lot of conflict about what to do, but we'll be back up somewhere soon."

The restaurant, ranked one of Texas Monthly magazine's top 50 in Texas and the highest-rated for barbecue in the Fort Worth area, closed abruptly Wednesday with a short Facebook post and Sanford's oblique Twitter comment: "taking a short break then coming back blowing smoke eat more Q."





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

BBQ on the Brazos will operate as a trailer somewhere in Cresson and at other special events in July and August, Sanford said.

"I may just roam around for a little while," he said.

He's talked for years off-and-on about looking for a Fort Worth restaurant, but has never found one to his liking.

The Cresson location was on a month-to-month lease and Sanford and the Dallas owner could not agree on future terms, he said.





The owner wanted a seven-day-a-week restaurant with regular hours, Sanford said. BBQ on the Brazos operates five days a week and closes when sold out.

BBQ on the Brazos opened in 2013 after Sanford had cooked as a barbecue caterer and at a bistro on the Granbury square. He had previously owned a barbecue restaurant and cafe in Saginaw.

Texas Monthly first listed it in the “Top 25 New & Improved” barbecue stands, along with Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ and Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth and Meat U Anywhere BBQ in Grapevine and Trophy Club.

In the latest Top 50 ranking, BBQ on the Brazos tied for third overall in Dallas-Fort Worth, behind state-ranked Cattleack BBQ in Farmers Branch and Hutchins BBQ in McKinney.

ESPN’s Todd Blackledge boosted BBQ on the Brazos in a “Taste of the Town” segment, and Brent Musburger praised it during a Texas-OU football game.

BBQ on the Brazos is also known for original sides: cornbread salad, cilantro slaw, chile-powder beans and banana pudding.