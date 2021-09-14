Fort Worth-based gourmet burger chain offering ‘over-the-top’ tribute to Texas State Fair

Rodeo Goat Ice House, which started in Fort Worth and has restaurants in five other Texas cities, is serving the “Big Tex” burger in honor of the State Fair of Texas from Sept. 21 through Oct. 18. Rodeo Goat Ice House

Saddle up the defibrillator, there’s a new Texas-sized burger in town.

Rodeo Goat Ice House is honoring the State Fair of Texas with the “Big Tex,” a massive “over-the-top burger” that includes a chicken-fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy, according to the restaurant. The burger will be available from Sept. 21 through Oct. 18.

It goes for $12.50. Defib sold separately.

The original Rodeo Goat in Fort Worth is located at 2836 Bledsoe. The are also locations in Houston, Dallas, Plano, Rockwall and Cypress Waters, near Valley Ranch.

