Fort Worth-based gourmet burger chain offering ‘over-the-top’ tribute to Texas State Fair
Saddle up the defibrillator, there’s a new Texas-sized burger in town.
Rodeo Goat Ice House is honoring the State Fair of Texas with the “Big Tex,” a massive “over-the-top burger” that includes a chicken-fried mashed potato cake, bacon, fried onion ring and chorizo gravy, according to the restaurant. The burger will be available from Sept. 21 through Oct. 18.
It goes for $12.50. Defib sold separately.
The original Rodeo Goat in Fort Worth is located at 2836 Bledsoe. The are also locations in Houston, Dallas, Plano, Rockwall and Cypress Waters, near Valley Ranch.
