It’s a burger, but without the cow: A top Texas chain adds specials with Beyond meat

A promotional photo of the Hopdoddy Beyond Meat burger with mushrooms, Gruyere and Russian dressing.
A promotional photo of the Hopdoddy Beyond Meat burger with mushrooms, Gruyere and Russian dressing. Handout photo
FORT WORTH

It was exotic, different, the burger that would eliminate the role of cows.

But now one prominent Texas restaurant chain has switched away from its original plant-based burger to a better-known brand as sales grow nationwide.

After four years. Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar has promoted the pea-based Beyond Burgers of supermarket fame to its menu choices, ending a four-year run as one of the first restaurants to serve soy-potato Impossible Burgers.

California-based Beyond Meat has improved its burgers since the original version, and now also offers pea-based “Beyond Tacos” at Taco Cabana along with meatless chicken tenders in several restaurants nationwide.

Hopdoddy is welcoming the Beyond Burger with a special “Beyond a Reuben” burger of the month at all locations, including 2300 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, and 1200 Chisholm Trail, Euless.

A Hopdoddy Beyond Meat burger with mushrooms and Gruyere. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com


For something more conventional, Hopdoddy sells a “Beyond a Classic” cheddarburger for $11.95 (vegan cheese is an option). Or the regular beef “Classic” cheddarburger is $8.25.

The fries from California-based Chipperbec potatoes cost extra, so expect to spend up to $20.

(If that’s too high, the burgers at Day Break Cafe nearby on White Settlement Road cost about $3.)

FILE - In this June 27, 2019, file photo a meatless burger patty called Beyond Burger made by Beyond Meat is displayed at a grocery store in Richmond, Va. Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 that its revenue jumped 32% in the second quarter as demand from restaurants returned. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP


weighs in at 20 grams of fat

Hopdoddy’s announcement praised the “meatier, even juicier” burgers and made a point to say that the new Beyond Burgers don’t have genetically modified ingredients. (Unlike Impossible Burgers,)

When the original Impossible Burger came out, an executive from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers called it “fake beef” and said he doubted it would get a warm reception “in a town steeped with so much ranching heritage.”

Hopdoddy has been packed daily with customers upholding Fort Worth’s ranching heritage. Meanwhile, the demand also has grown for burger alternatives.

The veggie burger at Pacific Table is made with sticky sushi rice, shiitake mushrooms, carrots and oats, and finished with a pineapple glaze. Special to DFW.com


Nearby, the popular Rodeo Goat restaurant offers any burger with a choice of beef, chicken, turkey, a black-bean-lentil patty or as an Impossible patty. Old-time Fred’s Texas Cafe offers a portobello mushroom burger.

Near TCU, Dutch’s Hamburgers, Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, Pacific Table and Press Cafe are among restaurants offering veggie burgers.

Hopdoddy is open for lunch and dinner daily; hopdoddy.com.

