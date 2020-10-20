A crab cake on a burger? Rodeo Goat offering Biden-Trump election-themed burger battle

As if this election season needed anymore spice.

Rodeo Goat Ice House, the Fort Worth-based burger restaurant is launching an election-themed burger battle featuring the Biden Burger vs. The McDonald.

The burger in honor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden is described as a “Delaware Surf and Turf,” and includes a blue crab cake on top of a beef tenderloin patty, with arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, and Joe’s crabby sauce and lemon-almond aioli.

President Trump’s entry “The McDonald” is a little heftier and offers more red meat with two all-beef patties slathered with Russian sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. It’s a tribute to the president’s love of the McDonald’s Big Mac, of course, and perhaps a wink and a nod intended with the inclusion of Russian dressing. In honor of the president, order it well done. The cooks will love it.

Both burgers are $14. Each order constitutes a vote. The winner moves on to the next round of burger battles. Not sure if that’s in 2024 or the next mid-term elections.

Rodeo Goat became a local burger darling when it opened its first location at 2836 Bledsoe in the West 7th district in 2012.

The gourmet burger dive has since grown to include locations in Dallas, Coppell, Plano, Houston, and Rockwall. Each location offers safely-distanced dine-in and patio seating, as well as no-contact curbside service and delivery options via UberEats and Door Dash.